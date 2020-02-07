& # 39; Teen Mom & # 39; Alum Farrah Abraham denies rumors about CPS visit

%MINIFYHTML0db8f7bbe6eb63874ce774de6f08421811% %MINIFYHTML0db8f7bbe6eb63874ce774de6f08421812%

WENN / Avalon

The television star also duplicates his explanation in a statement, in which he blames the bullies and those who hate the show & # 39; Teen Mom & # 39; for spreading false reports.

Up News Info –

Farrah Abraham It's making things clear. First "Teenage mother"A cast member denies reports that he was called Child Protective Services (or CPS) when he allegedly abandoned his 10-year-old daughter, Sophia.

The rumors started after Sophia posted a video on TikTok that was quite normal for a girl her age. However, fans noticed that she was alone in the house since Farrah was in Mexico with her rumored boyfriend, Daniel Ishag. Later, it was rumored that CPS had been called with a screenshot that circulated online.

"Farrah left Sophia alone in her apartment to fly to Mexico to celebrate the birthday of this child toy, Daniel Ishag. The police have been notified and CPS is investigating," he read the message in the screenshot, which was told to Farrah's mother, Debra Danielsen. Meanwhile, Sophia's video was later deleted.

Debra then broke his silence to deny the reports. "Sophia wasn't even on her phone. She wasn't alone, she never made a post and she was swimming," he said. "Farrah hasn't done anything wrong here."

Despite the clarification, he did not seem to prevent people from spreading and believing in the rumors. That led Farrah to address the issue directly. "Here is the TRUTH about Child Protection Services that called me regarding Sophia," he wrote next to a video here meditating.

"MADE in silence. This is the only time I will talk about these bulls ** t. Haters, stay jealous."

She duplicated her explanation in a statement published by Champion Daily. "Since I have continued harassment, stalkers and those who hate me in the program & # 39; Teen Mom & # 39; continue calling me to the police after being hated in the program, I have taken extensive precautions against those who sell stories, lies and harass my family, "read the statement.

He continued: "Sophia is protected from evil people and it is sad that people are jealous of my love life and try to affect my family in a negative way. We live a great life and we are not affected by any type of harassment and I will not tolerate actions Illegal insecurity of others who lie, harass or harass my family. "

"I see that I need to publish less on social networks, since cyberbullying and hate have not yet leaked on social networks. My father and my family always look at Sophia when I am away, since unfortunately the nannies have proven not to be reliable. " additional.