& # 39; Our feet grow on the ground & # 39 ;: Ojibwe women who own the coast | Indigenous rights

On Mooningwaanikaaning (the place of flickering yellow-breasted birds) Madeline Island, Wisconsin – along the coast of Gichigami (the great sea) Lake Superior – Katherine Morrisseau of Red Cliff Band of Ojibwe dances in her zibaaska & # 39; iganagooday (explosion dress) sound), or jingle dress.

For me, a citizen enrolled in the Red Cliff Ojibwe Reserve, tHis moment preserved in the film is a powerful emblem of the resistance and resistance of Ojibwe and the essential role that women play in our survival against centuries of colonization and repression.

Well-known activist Ojibwe Winona LaDuke described Mooningwaanikaaning or Madeline Island, the largest of the Upper Lake Apostle Islands, as a kind of Jerusalem for the Ojibwe people.

As told in the oral tradition, Ojibwe emigrated to the Great Lakes region from lands near present-day Nova Scotia more than 800 years ago. It is said that people chose to settle where "food grows in water,quot;, a reference to manoomina or wild rice, a staple food that grows abundantly in the lakes and rivers of the region. It was here, on the north coast of Madeline Island, now called Amnicon Bay, where those first immigrants performed the first dance of the Grand Medicine Society, one of the most important ceremonies in Ojibwe.

In the Treaty of 1854, in which the great chief and diplomat Bezhike (Buffalo) made sure that Ojibwe remained in their ancestral lands in exchange for lands ceded to the United States, the 81-hectare Amnicon Bay coast was included (200 acres) on land reserved for the Bad River Reserve located about 90 kilometers (35 miles) away on the mainland of Wisconsin.

But the Bad River tribe fought for physical survival in the reserve, where it landed hunting, fishing and gathering were limited, there was no work and access to transportation, medical care and food was miles away.

So the tribe was forced to sacrifice Amnicon Bay in the form of a lease to the rich owners of white holiday cabins. In 1967, the tribe agreed to lease the costs for 50 years for an initial annual payment of $ 5,000.

"In 1967, the tribe was bankrupt; even a thousand dollars coming in were a lot of money," said Edith Leoso, Tribal Historic Preservation Officer for Bad River.

"People were not happy with that, but we knew it was temporary; one day we would recover the land," he said.

An old story

It is an old story in the Indian country: sacrifice of the most beloved cultural possessions in exchange for physical survival.

As the years went by and Madeline Island became more popular among wealthy tourists, Ojibwe's connection with his beloved Mooningwaanikaaning became more tenuous.

According to a study by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the average tourist visiting the Apostle Islands area is overwhelmingly white, well educated, with an income of more than $ 100,000. Meanwhile, most people in Bad River float near the federal poverty line; Most people do not go to college.

The $ 39 round-trip ferry ride from the mainland to the island was the straw that broke the glass, and effectively cut Ojibwe from one of its most sacred sites.

In 2017, after hearing that the people of Bad River were considering canceling the renewal of the lease, I visited the cottage owners of Amnicon Bay. Several of the 18 cabins were beautifully built and well equipped. It was quite clear that the owners did not see much chance that Bad River decided to cancel a lease that had paid the tribe over $ 2 million in the last 50 years.

When I told the owner of the cabin, Peggy Swarz, that the people of Bad River did not feel welcome on the island or in Amnicon Bay, she said: "It is not that our paths cross normally; we are not friends. it's a tourist area, it's understandable that they don't feel comfortable here. "

Swarz and other cabin owners also mentioned several past incidents between natives and non-natives in the Bay. Once, a belligerent cabin owner ordered members of the Bad River tribe to participate in a sweating ceremony to leave the leased land; On another occasion, the whites faced members of the tribe who tried to pray along the coast.

& # 39; Dancing and telling our stories & # 39;

Visiting Mooningwaanikaaning is one of my private acts of resistance. While passing through the souvenir and t-shirt stores, I have stubbornly offered prayers in Amnicon Bay for years.

Then, it came with great personal satisfaction when I learned that the Bad River tribe decided not to renew the Amnicon Bay lease. I heard that those cottage owners handed out the keys of their luxurious cabins to the members of the Bad River tribe without ceremonies and simply walked away. I would have given anything to see the looks on the faces of those titled vacationers, but I could not witness its delicious outcome.

However, I could see and photograph Morrisseau in 2018 dancing along the coast with his jingle dress. She and others stayed in the cabins while conducting a workshop for young natives.

It is believed that an Ojibwe woman who dances in her jingle dress has great healing powers. And it is women who play a central role in promoting Ojibwe's worldview in which spirituality is the basis of life.

That day, Morrisseau danced quietly along that shore as if it were his own. There was no one to scare her.

"For Ojibwe women, our feet grow directly on the ground here in Mooningwaanikaaning; we are here dancing and telling our stories again," he said.