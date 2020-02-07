& # 39; Humiliated & # 39;: the main Kashmir leaders accused under the law & # 39; draconian & # 39; | Kashmir News News

Srinagar, Kashmir administered by India – Two former prime ministers of Kashmir administered by India have been charged under the strict Public Security Law (PSA) six months after their arrest.

Authorities on Thursday accused Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti under PSA, a law that allows detention without trial for up to two years, as part of an offensive to avoid protests against New Delhi's decision to strip the autonomy of the majority region Muslim

A senior police officer in the region told Al Jazeera that the PSA was slapped to the two former prime minister ministers since the detention under current charges could not extend beyond six months.

"Since the government was running out of options, the PSA was slapped," said the official, who declined to be identified.

In addition to the two former chief ministers, Amnesty International has reserved some politicians over the mainstream under the same law that Amnesty International has described as "draconian."

The Indian nationalist government of India imposed a security blockade in Kashmir hours before it repealed article 370 of the constitution that granted the Himalayan region a special status and protected its demography.

Thousands of people have been arrested, including pro-Indian politicians and separatists, as part of the mass repression that has been criticized by the UN human rights body.

Earlier, the Indian government, led by the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also hired Farooq Abdullah, three times chief minister and parliamentarian in office under the same law. Faroow has completed half a year of detention.

Members of the Abdullah family have ruled the Muslim majority region for most of the past 70 years.

Strict measures against the main politicians were taken after they strongly opposed the government's measure to repeal the special law that had provided the region with a separate constitution, a flag and banned strangers from permanent settlements.

While the Indian government claims that things are normal in Kashmir, the tension continues to persist as internet services continue to be partially cut off in the region with strict restrictions on dissent.

Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Prime Minister Mehbooba Mufti, whose Popular Democratic Party (PDP) led the regional government in alliance with the BJP, told Al Jazeera that the government "is rushing to become a banana republic."

"For them, the statements established with division and fanaticism are acceptable. But if we defend our people, since Jammu and Kashmir are the only Muslim majority state in India, they give us a collective punishment that began with the empowerment of people and then creating a feeling of fear of psychosis, "he said.

"Farooq Abdullah is a member of parliament and you cannot punish someone who is an elected representative. It is your fundamental right to say how you feel and have the right to attend parliament. But there is no respect for the rule of law."

"They can't behave like autocrats."

Imran Nabi Dar, a politician from the National Conference (NC), called the "slap,quot; of PSA in the two leaders as "shocking."

"Things were never expected to reach this point. They are the same people who participated (in mainstream politics) despite the murders of their party workers for aligning with electoral politics. I don't know where we are going, it's a dark tunnel, "he said.

"There are no tourists here, the economy is down the drain and there is no political activity. Just having open stores and moving cars does not mean anything is normal. Kashmir is being humiliated again and again."

A Kashmir-based political analyst said these actions show the "insecurities,quot; of the government.

"It means that the government is quite insecure by allowing politicians elected by their own laws to enter the scene. The other is not allowing freedom of expression no matter what Mehbooba and Omar say," said Siddiq Wahid, who lives in Srinagar, the main city in the disputed region.

India and Pakistan, which have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir, claim The dispute in its entirety, but controls only parts of it.