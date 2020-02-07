& # 39; Hope again & # 39 ;: Iraqi protesters praise Ayatollah Sistani's speech | Iraq News

%MINIFYHTML18330df4723a6979c1245fd2daaca87511% %MINIFYHTML18330df4723a6979c1245fd2daaca87512%

Iraqi activists and anti-government protesters have welcomed the speech of the main Shiite cleric, the great ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, in which he has condemned the security forces for not protecting the protesters killed in clashes in the southern city of Najaf. week.

Iraq's anti-government protesters sought support from the country's main religious leader after the followers of Shiite populist leader Muqtada al-Sadr protested in the capital Baghdad and in the holy cities of southern Najaf and Karbala.

The protest movement in Iraq began in October to denounce corruption, unemployment and the lack of basic services. At least 500 people have died and thousands more have been injured in the riots of months.

But the last few days have seen a new turn in events after Sadr's Saray al-Salam militia, known as the "blue hats,quot; due to the helmet they often wear, attacked anti-government protesters who rejected the nomination the week Mohammed Allawi's past as the new prime minister appointed.

An al-Sistani representative, who delivered Karbala's speech on Friday, condemned the deadly violence that killed several protesters on Wednesday night in Najaf and wounded more than 100 people after Sadr's supporters clashed with the protesters in Sadrayn Square.

On Thursday, witnesses said 10 people were also injured in the central city of Karbala in clashes between anti-government protesters and al-Sadr supporters.

In his speech, al-Sistani called on security forces to protect anti-government protesters from any additional attack.

"It is the security forces that must take responsibility for keeping the peace, protecting the protest plazas and peaceful protesters and identifying the attackers and the rioters," he said. "There is no excuse to avoid that duty."

He also called for early elections and urged politicians to select a government acceptable to the public.

& # 39; Feel positive & # 39;

In Tahrir Square, the center of the protest movement in Baghdad, protesters told Al Jazeera that they were happy with al-Sistani's speech.

"We felt positive in Tahrir Square after al-Sistani condemned what happened in Najaf and rebuked the security forces for not protecting us," said Mohamed Abbas, a 20-year-old student from Baghdad.

Al-Sistani, who enjoys influence over the Iraqi Shiite majority, rarely comments on politics. But protesters see it as the final vestige of support within the establishment.

"Unlike Sadr and many of the political leaders in Iraq, Sistani has been consistent in his message and stance to support our demands for elections and a representative leader at all times," Abbas added.

Al-Sadr had initially backed the protest movement, which began in early October in the capital, Baghdad, and in southern Iraq, mainly Shia. But since then he has changed his position several times, withdrawing his support before the appointment of Allawi, which led some of his supporters to leave the protest camps.

He then called on his followers to return to the streets, only to then change their stance again and urged them to "unite to reveal the saboteurs and the nationalist suitors,quot; by helping the security forces.

Observers have signaled the withdrawal of al-Sadr's support for the protest movement as part of his agreement with the largest parliamentary blocs in the country, most of which are backed by Iran, to nominate Allawi for the post of prime minister. .

Ali Khraybit, a 27-year-old filmmaker and protester in Baghdad, said he "expected no less from al-Sistani's speech."

"After Sistani holds the security forces accountable, we have hope again," Khraybit told Al Jazeera, adding that he expected the number of protesters in Tahrir Square, which had declined over the past week, to increase again.

"I hope the protest movement will be as strong as before," Khraybit said.

However, other protesters said they were "slightly disappointed,quot; and expected more from al-Sistani's speech.

"Al-Sistani's conviction of the security forces was good, but he didn't mention Allawi or say he rejects it," said Mariam Ali, a 27-year-old nurse at Tahrir Square.

"Allawi's appointment last week was the reason behind the recent escalation," he said.