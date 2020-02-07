17 years later, Matthew McConaughey still can't stand that love fern

Our fern love! You let him die!

Matthew McConaughey Y Kate Hudson they're still arguing about "that damn fern,quot; of How to lose a boy in 10 days. The actors, who co-starred in the beloved romantic comedy, have turned to social networks to pay tribute to the film, which has just celebrated its 17th anniversary. That's right, the iconic film was released 17 years ago on January 27, 2003.

In the movie, Hudson's character, Andie Anderson, is assigned a story for his magazine in which he has to make a man fall in love with her in 10 days. Little did she know, the man she chose, Ben Berry (McConaughey) had a bet of her own. In one of the scenes of the film, Andie blocks Ben's poker night, where he discovers that the "love fern,quot; plant that he gave to Ben has died and he pretended hilariously to overreact.