13 of the biggest scandals of the all-time fashion week

Oh, how we love fashion month!
Successfully Paris Fashion Week now officially in the books and New York Fashion Week In full swing, it is hard not to feel nostalgic as we prepare for what is coming as we move around the world to London and Milan. We also remember the fashion shows of recent weeks and, of course, the scandals and epic controversies that shook the fashion community and the biggest stars in Hollywood amid the runway lights and camera flashes. .
For now, fashion week fans know that catwalks are not the only place to catch drama and emotion. Sometimes, the most commented moments of the fashion week can take place in the minutes before a show begins while the A-listers are taking a seat. And as the NYFW of last year taught us, parties and awards can also create an unexpected tension among the elegant high-profile attendees.
But that does not mean that fashion does not always take center stage. Now that more brands are using their collections to show their stance on the issues, fashion week has also become a place to hear voices and opinions.
From the amazing heated fights and the controversial collections of catwalks to the not-so-funny high-risk jokes and the ruthless shadow among the designers, relive some of the biggest fashion week scandals of all time below:
Kim Kardashian stolen at gunpoint
In October 2016, the keeping up with the Kardashians The star was stolen at gunpoint inside his hotel during Paris Fashion Week. After pleading with their assailants, the men stole jewelry worth $ 10 million, including the 20-carat emerald diamond ring that that husband Kanye west He had given her away. While remembering the devastating moment with ME! The true story of HollywoodKim said that the terrifying moment "changed my whole life."
"Those ten minutes really changed my whole life," he explained. "You're just getting ready for the moment they'll shoot you and kill you. They tied me up. They wrapped duct tape over my eyes and my mouth."
Chanel Runway Crasher by Gigi Hadid
Managing the situation like a professional, the 24-year-old model He saved the day when a joker jumped to the catwalk at the Chanel Paris Fashion Week show in October 2019. Doing everything possible to blend in with a monochromatic tweed outfit, the intruder, who was later identified as YouTuber and comedian. Marie Benoliel (also known as Marie S & # 39; Infiltre) joined the model line during the final. It was not until he met Gigi that she was reprimanded. Victoria & # 39; s Secret student blocked Benoliel's exit once security was notified and accompanied her offstage.
Marc Jacobs vs. Rihanna
Rumors alleged that the designer resentfully delayed the start of his NYFW Spring / Summer 2019 show so that attendees were late for the Fenty mogul & # 39; s Savage x Fenty lingerie show, which was scheduled immediately after his. Known for starting their shows right at the point, viewers noticed that this was unheard of for Marc. The reason for the shadow? Reports claim it was because he lost 7:30 p.m. Slot for Rihanna, who had become her coveted place for several seasons.
Taking Instagram, he calmed the rumors and said: "I sincerely apologize to all who were disturbed by my delay in our Spring / Summer 2019 fashion show. For anyone interested, below there is no list of excuses, but rather a list of facts. I fully understand that people have plans, lives, commitments, flights, families to return to, etc. and that I fully RESPECT. "
Nicki Minaj and Cardi B & # 39; s Harper's bazaar Fight
During 2018 Harper's bazaar Icon Party, the two rappers were involved in a heated altercation after Nicki allegedly made a derogatory comment about Cardi's parenting skills. In pictures of the fight, the Hustlers You can see the star throwing and shouting at Nicki. Later, it was revealed that he even threw his shoe at rapper "MEGATRON,quot;, instantly becoming one of the most memorable moments in NYFW history.
"It was so fast!" a witness tells E! News. "I love that someone yells, everyone recognized Cardi's voice, people got out of the way or took out their phones and started filming. Nicki was surrounded by a group of guards and barely looked at her. The next thing you know is that shoes they were flying and Cardi was leaving. "
Jeremy Scott's political statement
For his 2018 NYFW show, the eccentric designer made a bold statement by wearing a white T-shirt that said: "Tell your senator NOT about Kavanaugh," declaring against the president Donald Trumpnomination of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court Subsequently, the controversial justice took office in October 2018, but it marked a fundamental change as more designers began using their space on the court to raise awareness about the relevant issues.
Justin Timberlake Paris Fashion Week joke
While the * NSYNC student was heading to the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week with his wife Jessica Biel, became the goal of another Vitalii Sediuk red carpet joke. The infamous king of jokes grabbed Justin's foot and held him tightly, ending on the ground dramatically. After he left the stir, security eliminated the celebrity joker from the scene and Justin and Jessica continued to enter the scene.
Fortunately, the singer of "The Man of the Woods,quot; had a great sense of humor over the whole test. On Instagram, he shared a photo of him and Jessica of the event, writing: "Last night at @louisvuitton. Human ankle brace not included."
Burberry Slammed For Noose Hoodie
The British designer was under fire after a controversial design presented in his Fall 2019 collection. In it, a model put on a taupe hoodie that had a rope rope that replaced her laces. After the reaction, the executive director of Burberry Marco Gobbetti issued a statement and withdrew the offensive piece from the collection. "We deeply regret the anguish caused by one of the products listed in our A / W 2019 gateway collection," he said. CNN. "Although the design was inspired by the marine theme that spread throughout the collection, it was insensitive and we made a mistake."
Members of the fashion community rushed to shout the insensitive hoodie. Among them was model Liz Kennedy, which criticized the fashion house through Instagram. "Suicide is not fashion," he wrote, noting that it also evoked the "horrible history of lynching." "It's beyond me how you can let a rope-like appearance hang from a neck on the track."
Everything that happened at the Yeezy season 4 show
Fans were excited to witness Kanye westThe Yeezy Season 4 NYFW show in 2016, but their expectations were quickly wasted as the day developed. Taking place on one of the hottest days in New York, the rapper announced that the show would take place on Roosevelt Island. Those attending the show were asked to take a shuttle bus to the show, who were surprised to discover that they had no air conditioning, snacks or water.
Scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., the show had a delayed start despite the fact that Yeezy models were dressed and standing in the field. While they waited, several models began to sit down after feeling exhausted and a report claimed that one had even fainted from the heat. Unfortunately for Ye, the problems did not stop once the show began. Several models were unable to walk with their custom Yeezy heels, which resulted in some getting rid of their shoes as they walked down the runway.
The violent reaction of Marc Jacobs
With a list from list A that includes Kendall Jenner, Adriana Lima, Karlie kloss, Kaia Gerber, Irina Shayk Y Gigi Y Bella Hadid, The designer was criticized for cultural appropriation after the models walked the runway with multicolored dreadlocks. Insisting that this was not the case and that his appearance was inspired by cybergods, Marc referred to the violent reaction and called it "meaningless,quot;, which made critics even more outraged.
He later addressed the issue in an interview, where he said: "What I learned from all that, what made me pause after it calmed down a bit, was that maybe I just don't have the language for this." Changing position, he took Instagram and apologized for "the lack of sensitivity expressed involuntarily by my brevity."
Madonna got rid of her bra
Always one to put on a show, the singer made history at Fashion Week when she walked the catwalk of Jean Paul GaultierThe topless amFAR fashion show in 1992. Dressed in a dress that exposed her breasts and walking hand in hand with the French designer, Madge showed the crowd of more than 6,000 people a big smile as she walked down the runway . After the show, she said: "I was supposed to wear a top and a jacket like Jean Paul's, but at the last minute I decided it was better to go topless!"
It takes place two years after her conical bra corset, which was also designed by Jean, made her debut during her tour Blonde Ambition, director of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. Nathalie bondil He noted that the moment "proclaims female power."
Gucci accused of racism
During the Fall / Winter 2018 Show of the Italian fashion house, the models walked the runway with a turtleneck that, according to critics, resembled a black face. Unlike traditional turtlenecks, these black sweaters were designed to be worn over the mouth and nose and had a hole for the lips. Along with a red illustration of red lips, some viewers noted that the design closely reflected the racist children's book The story of Little Black Sambo. Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri He addressed the reaction in a statement, saying: "We come from a different culture. We are Italian. We don't know all the cultural differences."
Step by step of the violence against weapons of Bstroy
In an attempt to share their position on armed violence, the designers of the street clothing brand Bstroy Owens brick Y Duey Catorze They were criticized for presenting sweatshirts full of bullet holes in their New York Fashion Week parade in 2019. To make matters worse, the garments had "Sandy Hook," "Columbine,quot; and "Stoneman Douglas,quot; written to raise awareness. About the United States. Mass shooting in mass school. Critics found that the collection was insensitive, but the duo explained that the blunt statement was a necessity. Speaking to The New York TimesDuey said: "That is so they know who we are, so we can have a voice in the market."
RHONY Drama
In 2010, the ladies of The true housewives of New York He brought his drama to the catwalk during the Pamella Roland NYFW show. Former co-stars Bethenny Frankel Y Luann de Lesseps he got into a heated argument when the countess seemed to do some digging on mogul Skinnygirl for her enmity with Jill Zarin. Without retaining anything, Bethenny said: "I don't like you and I think you're a snake," Luann replied: "You're nasty and I'm not going to do this here."
