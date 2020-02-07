13 of the biggest scandals of the all-time fashion week

Oh, how we love fashion month!

Successfully Paris Fashion Week now officially in the books and New York Fashion Week In full swing, it is hard not to feel nostalgic as we prepare for what is coming as we move around the world to London and Milan. We also remember the fashion shows of recent weeks and, of course, the scandals and epic controversies that shook the fashion community and the biggest stars in Hollywood amid the runway lights and camera flashes. .

For now, fashion week fans know that catwalks are not the only place to catch drama and emotion. Sometimes, the most commented moments of the fashion week can take place in the minutes before a show begins while the A-listers are taking a seat. And as the NYFW of last year taught us, parties and awards can also create an unexpected tension among the elegant high-profile attendees.

But that does not mean that fashion does not always take center stage. Now that more brands are using their collections to show their stance on the issues, fashion week has also become a place to hear voices and opinions.