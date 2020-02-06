Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

Test finished, a change to the campaign
President Trump plans to speak today at noon on the east about what he called "the VICTORY of our country about the deception of the accusation," after a divided Senate acquitted him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
His re-election campaign moved quickly, sending a fundraising email stating: "Sorry, haters, I'm not going anywhere."
Democratic leaders promised to continue their investigations into the president.
The details: The verdict in the third presidential political trial trial in US history was never in doubt: Senator Mitt Romney of Utah was the only Republican who voted to condemn Mr. Trump. This is how each senator voted.
News Analysis: "The president who promised to end the endless wars abroad remains the center of an endless war at home, one that now moves to the campaign and will not be resolved until November at the earliest," writes our chief correspondent of the White House. .
Voices Last weekend, Times reporters visited the National Mall to ask visitors about the recall. Almost everyone said it was a complicated process, but That's where the consensus stopped.
"The newspaper,quot;: Today's episode is about Mr. Romney's vote.
Another angle: The F.B.I. You must obtain the authorization of senior officials of the Department of Justice before investigating any presidential candidate 2020, under the new restrictions issued by Attorney General William Barr.
A close tie in Iowa
Pete Buttigieg's slender advantage in the results of the state Democratic caucus evaporated overnight, and is now almost on par with Bernie Sanders. Here are the latest updates and a map of the results county by county.
With 97 percent of the newsrooms, Buttigieg has 550 equivalent state delegates, while Mr. Sanders has 547. That number traditionally determines the winner of the Iowa assemblies, but Mr. Sanders leads in two popular vote measures .
Elizabeth Warren remains in third place and Joe Biden in the fourth, a result he called "a gut punch."
It is not clear when the results of the vote on Monday will end. Part of the reason is that some votes were sent by mail.
Coronavirus cases soar in China
Health officials said today that 563 people had died from the virus and that more than 28,000 confirmed cases had been recorded, an increase of more than 35 percent in just a few days. Here are the latest updates.
Some doctors fear that numbers will not be counted because hospitals and laboratories are under great pressure to detect the virus.
Yesterday: China's leader, Xi Jinping, ordered vigorous measures against people who undermine efforts to control the outbreak, including those who attack medical workers and who manufacture and sell fake products.
Related: More than 500 people they have been quarantined in the US military bases. UU. after being evacuated from the Chinese province where the outbreak began. At least one additional government evacuation flight is expected this week.
Another angle: Doctors conduct clinical trials to evaluate the effectiveness of traditional Chinese medicine in the treatment of virus symptoms, but critics have expressed concern about patient safety.
If you have 10 minutes, it's worth it
Banksy's artistic legacy
But is Banksy a historically significant artist? One of his works, which was self-destruct at auction, is now exhibited next to a Rembrandt in a German museum, above. But an expert calls him "a conceptualist joker, à la Duchamp, whose gestures may be more durable than the work itself."
This is what is happening most.
Digging for signs of killing: Archaeologists plan digging part of a cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to search for the remains of black residents massacred by white crowds in 1921. Up to 300 people were killed, one of the worst cases of racist violence in US history.
Global input freeze: The Department of Homeland Security temporarily prohibited New Yorkers from enrolling in programs that allow travelers to accelerate through airport lines. The measure comes as part of a conflict between the Trump administration and the state over a law that allows undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses.
Back from space: Christina Koch returned to Earth today after 328 days in space, a record for a woman.
Snapshot: Above, the White House, which was designed in a classic style, inspired by Greek and Roman architecture. A draft of an executive order It would establish a style like the default for federal buildings in Washington and many across the country, discouraging modern design.
In Memory: Kirk Douglas, a Hollywood star in its heyday in the 50s and 60s, was a dominant presence in films like "Lust for Life," "Paths of Glory,quot; and "Spartacus." He died on Wednesday at 103.
Algebra made easier: You may not be looking to solve ax² + bx + c = 0. But for anyone who is, a mathematician has rediscovered A technique used by the ancient Babylonians.
Nightly Comedy: "The Senate has set a devastating precedent," said Samantha Bee. “Future presidents may request foreign interference in an election; They can investigate private citizens. No rules. That's not America, it's Outback Steakhouse. "
What we are reading: Two characteristics about the history of vaping, one since New York magazine and one of The California Sunday magazine. "They extend from the early days, when vaping was a disruptive alternative to cigarettes, to the outbreak of a deadly lung disease," says Adam Pasick of the Briefings team. "Both pieces serve to separate hysteria from fact and examine how the lack of regulation led to disastrous and unforeseen consequences."
Now, a break from the news
And now for the backstory in …
Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week is about to begin, followed by events in London, Milan and Paris. Our main fashion critic, Vanessa Friedman, will be tweeting Y writing of all of them She sat down with Andrea Kannapell, the editor of Briefings, to talk about how it will be next month.
What week do you prefer?
Traditionally, the fashion flock hates Milan, but I really enjoy Milan. I really like food, the weather tends to be better and the schedule is usually more humane. But only for pure material, is Paris, no doubt.
Remember, you are reviewing four to 10 programs a day for weeks. So I am very happy to have something to think about, some substance that I can agree with or disagree with.
The really difficult thing is when you get a commercial collection and, really, it's just a great skirt. And that's only four words, and you have 800 words left.
What kind of substance are you looking for?
Shows are the only pure expression of designers' ideas about their own clothes. They control hair, clothes, makeup, music.
That means they have to have an idea about women, their lives and what is happening in the world: the problems that designers are solving for them.
What effect does coronavirus have?
We have just received an email from a new young British designer who is Asian and who produces his clothes in Shanghai. China has just closed its factory and cannot obtain its collection. So you can't have a show this season.
We will see if Chinese models can come, if they do the Chinese customers who usually come, and what does this mean for supply chains and sales. The Chinese consumer is an enormously important part of the customer bases of these brands. And if they are not moving and are not buying, it will be a real problem.
Do you have a fitness plan before the shows begin?
(Laughter.) Oh no! Beforehand, I try to be "normal,quot; but, once it starts, everything goes out the window. I have a terrible diet and literally zero physical fitness. Honestly, my diet is coffee, soda, champagne, bread, chocolate and occasionally a green juice. Then I think: "Well, you are doing something for yourself."
