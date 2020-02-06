Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

Test finished, a change to the campaign

President Trump plans to speak today at noon on the east about what he called "the VICTORY of our country about the deception of the accusation," after a divided Senate acquitted him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

His re-election campaign moved quickly, sending a fundraising email stating: "Sorry, haters, I'm not going anywhere."

Democratic leaders promised to continue their investigations into the president.

The details: The verdict in the third presidential political trial trial in US history was never in doubt: Senator Mitt Romney of Utah was the only Republican who voted to condemn Mr. Trump. This is how each senator voted.

News Analysis: "The president who promised to end the endless wars abroad remains the center of an endless war at home, one that now moves to the campaign and will not be resolved until November at the earliest," writes our chief correspondent of the White House. .