Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Coronavirus cases soar in China

Health officials said 564 people had died from the virus and more than 28,000 confirmed cases had been recorded, an increase of more than 35 percent in just a few days.

Outside of China, 225 cases and one death have been reported in the Philippines. But the World Health Organization said that no new country had reported cases.

Here are the latest updates.

Wuhan: A 34-year-old doctor who tried to alert about the coronavirus died because of him. The city authorities, the epicenter of the outbreak, will begin to gather those infected in massive quarantine camps. People are struggling to get help in Pittsburgh, the 40-year-old "sister city,quot; of Wuhan.

Quarantines: The number of coronavirus cases aboard a quarantined cruise ship in Japan doubled to 20. And Australian evacuees taken to Christmas Island, a former detention center for asylum seekers, received sunscreen, sandals and video games, but some were They complained about the conditions there.