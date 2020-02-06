Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Coronavirus cases soar in China
Health officials said 564 people had died from the virus and more than 28,000 confirmed cases had been recorded, an increase of more than 35 percent in just a few days.
Outside of China, 225 cases and one death have been reported in the Philippines. But the World Health Organization said that no new country had reported cases.
Here are the latest updates.
Wuhan: A 34-year-old doctor who tried to alert about the coronavirus died because of him. The city authorities, the epicenter of the outbreak, will begin to gather those infected in massive quarantine camps. People are struggling to get help in Pittsburgh, the 40-year-old "sister city,quot; of Wuhan.
Quarantines: The number of coronavirus cases aboard a quarantined cruise ship in Japan doubled to 20. And Australian evacuees taken to Christmas Island, a former detention center for asylum seekers, received sunscreen, sandals and video games, but some were They complained about the conditions there.
Celebrating the acquittal, Trump calls his political judgment "evil,quot;
In a long and conscientious speech at the White House on Thursday, President Trump said the Democrats who accused him were "Corrupt,quot; and "horrible,quot; and claimed the claim after his acquittal one day before in the Senate political trial.
"It was evil," he said. Some of his comments turned to blasphemy.
While thanking his allies, Mr. Trump said "superior scum,quot; in the F.B.I. He had planned for a long time to end his presidency.
He personally attacked the main Democrats, including President Nancy Pelosi and Representative Adam Schiff, and mocked Senator Mitt Romney, the only Republican who voted to condemn him.
Context: President Bill Clinton reacted to his own acquittal of political trial in 1999 calling for reconciliation.
Dead heat and more mistakes, in the Iowa count
Senator Bernie Sanders tied almost with Pete Buttigieg after the publication of almost all the results in the Iowa assemblies, the first crucial contest in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.
The state party has been delivering results little by little since Monday amid delays attributed to "quality control." But an analysis of the New York Times found a series of errors and inconsistencies, which creates doubts about whether there will ever be a definitive result. Here are live updates.
Reply: With 3 percent of the results still pending, Mr. Sanders declared the victory, while Tom Pérez, the president of the National Democratic Committee, called on the Iowa Democratic Party to "immediately start a recanvas,quot; to "ensure public confidence. in the results. "
Iraqis doubt the accusation of the United States against the militia linked to Iran
Only six weeks ago, an attack killed an American contractor in Iraq. The United States blamed an Iran-backed militia and, at the peak of a series of reprisal exchanges with Iran, killed the country's top general, Major General Qassim Suleimani.
For a time, the United States and Iran were on the verge of war, and Iran accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing 176 people.
But Iraqi intelligence and military officials now say they believe the militia, which denies responsibility, is unlikely to carry out the attack that killed the contractor. They say that circumstantial evidence points to a different culprit: the Islamic State.
Our correspondent in Iraq investigated.
Reasons for doubt: The rocket discharge that killed the contractor on December 27 was fired from a truck in a Sunni Muslim part of the Iraqi province of Kirkuk. The area was known for attacks by the Islamic State, but it would have been hostile territory for the Shiite militia blamed by the United States, Khataib Hezbollah. That militia has not had a presence in the area since 2014.
If you have 7 minutes, it's worth it
The Oscars tell their own story
Before the Academy Awards on Sunday, our critic Wesley Morris discussed the nine films nominated for best film, eight of which are about white people.
"Couldn't these nine movies simply be a taste test? The good taste? They certainly could. They They are"But after years of threats of boycotts and diversification campaigns, he writes," the montage of these films feels like the allergic reaction of a body to its own rehabilitation efforts. "
This is what is happening most.
Boeing research: The company and the US security officials. UU. They refuse to cooperate with a new investigation by Dutch lawmakers about an accident near Amsterdam in 2009 that killed nine people and had striking parallels with two more recent accidents involving the manufacturer's 737 Max.
Night sky: Like SpaceX, OneWeb telecommunications company He plans to build a constellation of Internet satellites to transmit the Internet to Earth. Astronomers fear that satellites seriously spoil their vision of the universe.
China: For years, the Thousand Talents recruitment plan attracted US scientists with grants. Federal prosecutors now say that China used the program to steal sensitive technology.
Snapshot: Above, a selfie of astronaut Christina Koch in October. She is back on Earth after completing three totally feminine space walks and setting a time record in space. We looked An even wider range of your achievements.
Cook: End the week with a hearty meal of a pan of Roast chicken and cabbage glazed with mustard.
Listens: "I’m the Man,quot; is the first single from "To Love Is to Live," the solo debut of Jehnny Beth The lifelong leader of the post-punk band Savages talked to The Times about going solo.
Read: "Why we are polarized,quot; by Ezra Klein from the Vox news site, this week is released on our hardcover non-fiction bestseller lists and in combination of printed books and non-fiction electronic books.
Smarter life: Our Culture Therapist advice column suggests ways to solve your problems using art. Today's question is about opening to new romantic relationships.
And now for the backstory in …
Covering the Oscars
The Oscars are only two days away, and that means it's time for the truth Kyle Buchanan, Columnist of the Carpetbagger of The Times. He spoke with Sara Aridi, from the Department of Culture, about how to cover the awards ceremony.
What stands out of this year's season?
After last year, where Netflix was so rising, people are very excited about movies in the theater. "1917,quot; is one of those movies that you need to see in a theater, and "Parasite,quot; became a great word of mouth success in the theater. Those movies provide that encapsulation of what we are looking for.
We are going to see something on a gigantic screen that moves us in a gigantic way. We will be transported to an experience that surprises and surprises us. The transmission has its virtues and its pleasure, but I think those are two unique testimonies of what the theater experience can be.
Do the Oscars still have weight in pop culture?
Absolutely. If the Oscars reflect Hollywood in 2020, he says that we are still going through growing problems about the era of streaming and that we still have a long way to go when it comes to representation and whose stories we take seriously.
How have you been preparing for the big night?
I am trying to sleep all night. In the campaign phase, from November until the Oscar nominations, you can go to a brunch for a certain star, and then to a projection at lunchtime with a Q. and A., and then to the performance of a contestant in the afternoon, and then a premiere and then a later party.
What else have you seen that readers might not know?
Joaquin Phoenix (who is the best actor for "The Joker,quot;) has been a fascinating figure on this circuit. Try to play the game and stay at the same time at the same time. All these awards have leaned back to attract him.
I would never have thought that I would miss the boiled chicken breast that I usually get at these shows, but they have become a plant-based menu with the hope that Joaquin will attend.
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Penn
Thank you
To Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is about Senator Mitt Romney's vote to condemn President Trump.
• Here is our Mini Crossword Puzzle, and a hint: What the Earth revolves on (four letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• Project 1619 is the centerpiece of a new wave of advertisements for the "The Truth Is Worth It,quot; campaign. Those with access to YouTube can watch our latest television commercial, which will air during the Oscars on Sunday, with singer, actor and producer Janelle Monáe.