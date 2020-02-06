Winners and losers of the NBA exchange deadline: Heat makes great moves; Warriors negotiate with D & # 39; Angelo Russell; The Lakers remain silent

It was a fascinating last week of NBA agreements before Thursday's exchange deadline, as some notable players changed teams and a couple of organizations bound for the playoffs accumulated talent.

%MINIFYHTML43a1045c04f81dcf1dd3f6aa4b69989411% %MINIFYHTML43a1045c04f81dcf1dd3f6aa4b69989412%

Among the great movements were Clint Capela going to the Hawks, Robert Covington going to the Rockets, Andre Iguodala going to the Heat, D & # 39; Angelo Russell going to the Timberwolves and Andre Drummond going to the Cavaliers.

Some contestants stood firm, however, apparently feeling that their current lists were enough for the postseason. The Lakers were probably the most notable non-players this week.

Let's analyze all the action with our winners and losers of the trade deadline.

MORE: Commercial degrees of D & # 39; Angelo Russell

Winners of the NBA trade deadline

Hot

Pat Riley still has the master touch.

The key decision maker in Miami somehow managed to add more depth than any other Eastern Conference rival without sacrificing financial flexibility. He added Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill of the Grizzlies and handed over an injured Justise Winslow, who would not have been able to help the team down the stretch while trying to recover their body. On top of that, Riley lost the nearly $ 30 million in salary that Dion Waiters and James Johnson will earn next year.

Heat effectively exchanges Justise Winslow to acquire Andre Iguodala, and clears $ 27M from the cover next season. -19-20: Save ~ $ 3M of taxes (proj. $ 1.9M more) -20-21: you can reach $ 28M- $ 40M from the top room (according to Olynyk PO), or stay above the lid with access to MLE, $ 7.5M TPE -21-22: no impact – Albert Nahmad (@AlbertNahmad) February 6, 2020

The Heat were 34-16 entering the exchange deadline. Now they should easily reach the 50-win mark, with the potential to approach 60 wins after securing only 39 wins over the past season. As a reference, 55 wins this season would give them more than they had in the last year of LeBron James in Miami.

Andre Iguodala

Iguodala took an eight-month vacation and then the Heat paid him a large sum of money. After staying out of the season so far with the Grizzlies, the 36-year-old signed a two-year, $ 30 million extension with the second year as a team option. He is also now in a team with ambitions of the NBA Finals.

CJ McCollum put the situation in perspective on Wednesday night:

Bruh you are a legend @andre . My boy sat half the season. He spent time with his family. He promoted his book. He sharpened his post-retirement plans and earned 😂✊🏾 respect bruh. – CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 6, 2020

Grizzlies

Memphis has done an impressive job of transforming from a dead-end franchise full of old veterans to a young and exciting team ready to compete in the Western Conference standings in the coming years. Other teams, such as the Pistons and Magic, should be envious of such a rapid change.

This week, the Grizzlies accelerated their reconstruction even further by negotiating overdue contracts to contestants in exchange for long-term assets, and signing 24-year-old Dillon Brooks rising scorer to an acceptable contract extension.

The general manager Zach Kleiman switched to Iguodala, Crowder and Hill for Winslow, Waiters and Johnson, who was then transferred to Minnesota by the Gorgui Dieng center. Winslow is the great carrier there: at age 23 he still has time to become the two-way scout monsters who believe he could become, and naturally fits into the current list. The waiters and Dieng are overpaid pills that Memphis had to swallow to reach an agreement.

Brooks, who is scoring more than 16 points per game this season, signed an extension of three years and $ 35 million on Wednesday night that keeps him under contract until the 2021-22 season. The agreement is very reasonable for the Grizzlies, and does not hinder their ability to re-sign Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant in the future. Brooks's outer shot is a great complement to Morant, who is an expert player in driving and kicking at his best with shooters flanking him.

Hawks

With Capela in the fold, Atlanta is ready to make it to the playoffs next year, given the disappointing bottom half of the Eastern Conference. It will have a selection among the top five in the next draft, and although last year's first-round picks DeAndre Hunter and Cam Reddish may not be destined for stardom, each of them is at least valuable pieces of depth that pay very little .

Atlanta's initial lineup could be juicy next year: Bring Young, Kevin Huerter, Anthony Edwards (potentially), John Collins and Capela. From the bank, you will have Hunter, Reddish, Dewayne Dedmon and Bruno Fernando, with money available to add to the group with free agent signings.

This should be one of the most exciting teams in the league very soon.

Karl-Anthony Cities

The Timberwolves have lost the staggering 17 consecutive games in which Towns has played. Not everything has been his fault: he has averaged 27.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game in that period.

After Minnesota switched to Russell, his close friend, Towns should finally be on the winning side soon. He has a perfect pick-and-roll partner and a renewed hope for the future of this franchise.

Losers of the NBA business term

Warriors

Golden State downloaded Russell to Minnesota on Thursday for Andrew Wiggins, a future first-round pick and a future second-round pick. The exchange was somewhat surprising considering that team reporters indicated throughout the week that the Warriors were willing to hold on to Russell at least until the summer.

While Wiggins has a better positional adjustment than Russell due to his ability to play with the small forward with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, it is unclear if he is the best player that Golden State could have obtained in exchange for an emerging guard of 23 years. As we describe in our classification of the agreement, future elections could be fraudulent.

Rocket

Switching to Capela to bring Covington was a big bet of the Rockets. Covington's touch of touch could help space the floor and allow coach Mike D & # 39; Antoni to operate in his preferred style of running and shooting. But the lack of a center and extreme small ball approach could be a disaster, especially with so little time to gestate before the postseason.

Until proven otherwise, this transaction is read as a movement of despair to save the presence of Russell Westbrook, who does not shoot on the floor, in the lineup.

Lakers

Although the Lakers didn't have much room to reach agreements, it was still disappointing that they couldn't strengthen their defense zone. The rival Clippers, meanwhile, brought a solid wing producer in Marcus Morris. The Lakers will now try to attract owner Darren Collison out of retirement this month to keep up. JR Smith is reportedly also ready to receive an audition.

The Lakers are expected to give the free agent guard JR Smith an audition of a post-exchange deadline (perhaps as soon as next week) and remain favorites to sign Darren Collison if Collison chooses to return to the NBA, in addition of possible pickups in the purchase market – Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 6, 2020

Thunder

Don't get us wrong: Thunder's main office in general has done a great job preparing his team for the future, and it's understandable that he has decided to keep veterans like Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder to boost the playoffs this year. But trading with a couple of assets, as the Thunder would have considered, would have made the next two years even sweeter for the restructured organization.

Oklahoma City already has the four unprotected first-round selections he won from the Clippers in his summer trade for Paul George, and has five current rotation players who are 21 years old or younger: Darius Bazley, Luguentz Dort, Hamidou Diallo, Terrance Ferguson and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA is considered a budding star, while the others could at least be solid actors in the coming years.

It would have been fun to see how much further Sam Presti could have taken his treasure chest from future assets if he had treated Gallinari and Schroder this week.