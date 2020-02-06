Will Kiara Advani star in Eh Villian 2 of Mohit Suri?

Malang de Mohit Suri is ready to reach the big screens tomorrow. The thriller stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in leading roles. The movie's trailer was released online a while ago and received a pretty good response from the audience.

While we are eager to catch Malang in theaters, we have a tentative update on the director's next project. Mohit, in an interview a month ago, announced the sequel to his 2014 success, Ek Villian. While he confirmed that Ek Villian 2 will star in John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur as male protagonists, there was no announcement about the female protagonist of the film. Sources reveal that the creators of the film have approached Good Newwz actress Kiara Advani for the same. However, there has been no confirmation about the same.

Ek Villian starred in Shraddha Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles and was hit at the box office.