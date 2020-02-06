Will Bengals go to Joe Burrow? 5 teams that should consider switching to the first selection of the 2020 NFL Draft

Regardless of whether Joe Burrow wants, or doesn't want to, play for the Bengals, another team should consider switching to the No. 1 overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft to take him.

In a league where a premier quarterback in his rookie contract is one of the most favorable ways to win a Super Bowl, hopefully some teams consider being aggressive with Burrow, who comes from the best season of passes in history of college football.

Although there is no guarantee that Burrow can have an elite youth peak as Patrick Mahomes did to lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory, the belief that he can is the only thing that matters. Mahomes quickly emerged as a special talent, but a great playoff team with a good offensive support system and a salary space to improve key defensive positions was the great reason why it reached the height of the team's success in Year 3.

In case Burrow was first on the board to Cincinnati, he would go to a team with an average top space and a lot of work to do to build a list of championship caliber around him. There are several other teams better positioned to take advantage of such a promising asset in the most important position of the game.

If the Bengals think that Burrow is a generational talent and they promise to excel around them, that's one thing. The other is realizing that they could benefit from the accumulation of selections and still end up with a rookie rookie quarterback quarterback.

Here are five teams that must be willing to make the Bengalis an offer they cannot refuse:

1) The Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders saw their arch-rival bosses raise the Lombardi trophy with Mahomes. Rumors or interest in pending free agent Tom Brady have also aroused, should he leave the Patriots.

Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock are the confidence of their staff and, as of their last years combined in television analysis, they must know how important are rookie quarterback agreements to provide flexibility in building the list. Although Derek Carr comes from a high-floor season, his roof is still limited above average.

The Raiders have two first-round selections (numbers 12 and 19 in general) that are a good starting point for an agreement. They also have about $ 55 million in salary space. After a good offseason of personnel changes in 2019, Gruden and Mayock don't need much to make a team that improved from 4-12 to 7-9 in 2019 become a true playoff contender. Burrow can be the piece to push them over.

2) Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are turning the page to the era of Matt Rhule without Luke Kuechly, Greg Olsen and, perhaps, Cam Newton. Given the high expectations of owner David Tepper, they should not settle for a long reconstruction with the Christian McCaffrey corridor as a centerpiece.

Passing Newton would release $ 19 million in limited space, giving the team about $ 51 million. Carolina also employs the new offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who had a lot to do with Burrow playing at such a high level of Heisman in LSU. The Panthers may already be in the market for a quarterback in No. 7 overall. Going after Burrow will require a large package of selections, including first-round for two years. But with Brady, they should have a little more confidence about Burrow's professional promise than other teams.

3) Los Angeles Chargers

The Raiders would need some help to make it worth a Burrow movement. The Panthers would need much more in Burrow to make it work in the short term. The Chargers, who move from Philip Rivers, are ready to win big again now, just one season eliminated from matching the Chiefs' 12-4 season in 2018.

They have a great reception body with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and tight end Hunter Henry, a priority reentry as a free agent. They are more than good with Austin Ekeler in the backfield if they let Melvin Gordon walk as expected. The Chargers also have a solid defense in the front and in the back, they just need a little more help as a linebacker. They are armed with the general selection number 6 and may not be sold fully in Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama or Justin Herbert of Oregon.

The Chargers were not Eli Manning's favorite destination 16 years ago in the No. 1 draft. Not long after they took it, they changed it to Rivers. There is great appeal for a young quarterback in Los Angeles with Anthony Lynn and Shane Steichen, especially with an established and talented list to inherit.

4) Indianapolis Colts

We are not including the Dolphins, whose selections in the first round are difficult to move. They can also be fine with Tagovailoa in n. 5, with some kind of bridge quarterback plan (Ryan Fitzpatrick or otherwise) by 2020. The Colts, however, can present themselves under the Chargers, a playoff team 10-6 of 2018 that fell to 7-9 due to injuries and offensive limitations after Andrew Luck.

The Colts gave Jacoby Brissett a two-year, $ 30 million contract to keep him as a veteran option, but he didn't sign after 2020. The Colts have the 13th pick, as well as the 34th and 44th in the second. round. They are also sitting at about $ 86 million in capitalization space, just behind the Dolphins.

Switch to Burrow, backed by some aggressive spending to improve in positions such as the wide receiver (Amari Cooper?) And the defensive tackle (Chris Jones?) They could easily push Indianapolis to the favorite state of the AFC South in an upside down division. The Colts can also return to the brief list of conference contestants. If general manager Chris Ballard can take a page from former Chiefs colleague Brett Veach's book, he can get Indy back in the conversation with KC, whom he lost in the divisional playoffs just over a year ago.

5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Offensive-minded coach Bruce Arians seems lukewarm when he signs Jameis Winston again. There is a good chance that the Bucs can enter the quarterback draft by staying in 14th place overall. But they can help Arians simply choose their boy. Burrow is the type of quarterback he loves: a fearless pitcher in the field that would fit well with scorers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Breshad Perriman (who has a good chance to re-sign).

The next selections of the Bucs are No. 45 and No. 76. Thanks to a much improved defense with Todd Bowles and a lot of weapons established for the Arians offensive, they are stealthily the most dangerous team to fight against NFC supremacy South of the Saints later. improving to 7-9. They are also sitting at almost $ 80 million in salary cap space, allowing them to update in multiple locations in anticipation of adding Burrow.

The most likely scenario remains that the Bengals maintain the No.1 selection and take it to Burrow, either because they love it or because of the selection packages they would get in exchange for changing it. But these five other teams should at least explore in depth the option of getting Burrow out of their hands.