Why Kim Kardashian knows Son Psalm West is her reincarnated father

When Kim KardashianY Kanye westThe surrogate mother was pregnant with West psalm, a medium in Bali told the reality star that the baby would be the reincarnation of his late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

In an exclusive interview with E! News about the launch of its SKIMS line at Nordstroms in New York City, the mother of four children talked about the things that have happened since then and that have convinced her that the medium was right.

"My son, Psalm, is probably the happiest baby in the world," he told E! News. "He is always smiling, always happy."

Bringing the moment of keeping up with the Kardashians Season 16, Episode 4, he continued: "In our program, we showed that we were in Bali, and a woman, a blind medium, approached me and told me that I was going to have another child and that I would be my reincarnated father."

"She had no idea," he continued. "No one knew. No one in my crew knew that I had a surrogate mother who was pregnant with a child."