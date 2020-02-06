Why Kim Kardashian knows Son Psalm West is her reincarnated father

When Kim KardashianY Kanye westThe surrogate mother was pregnant with West psalm, a medium in Bali told the reality star that the baby would be the reincarnation of his late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.
In an exclusive interview with E! News about the launch of its SKIMS line at Nordstroms in New York City, the mother of four children talked about the things that have happened since then and that have convinced her that the medium was right.
"My son, Psalm, is probably the happiest baby in the world," he told E! News. "He is always smiling, always happy."
Bringing the moment of keeping up with the Kardashians Season 16, Episode 4, he continued: "In our program, we showed that we were in Bali, and a woman, a blind medium, approached me and told me that I was going to have another child and that I would be my reincarnated father."
"She had no idea," he continued. "No one knew. No one in my crew knew that I had a surrogate mother who was pregnant with a child."
The makeup mogul revealed the moments that happened outside the chamber that convinced her and her famous family that little Psalm has the spirit of the late patriarch.
"My baby nurse, I had to leave the city and I really needed her to enter," he shared. "But she had a baby shower she had to go to. And I said: & # 39; Okay, you can take my son to the baby shower, if you think it's okay & # 39; he really needed help. She takes him to a baby shower, and a woman comes to him and says: "Is this your son?" And she said: "No, no, no, I'm just looking at him." And she said: " 39; Well, I just have to tell you, please tell your mother that this is a member of her reincarnated family & # 39; ".
That many strangers have said the same to the 39-year-old woman is what made her begin to think that reincarnation could be real.
"Multiple people who had no idea that she was my babysitter or anything approached my baby to tell her she was a reincarnated family member," Kardashian said. "So all my family, all the time, thinks he is my dad and is so emotional and close to him."
But it's not just the comments of strangers that have Kardashians hooked. Apparently, the baby shares traits similar to those of his late father.
"He's left handed, like my dad," he revealed. "Then, all these things happen. I don't even know if I believe in reincarnation, but now I do. But I want to believe it!"
One thing Kardashian is sure of is that the arrival of Psalm helped his older children, northwest, 6 and Holy west, 4, stop fighting.
As she shared with E! News, "North and Saint get along, so that makes me happy."
Then he talked about his middle baby, Chicago West, 2. While saying, "Chicago is like that, she is the toughest. Nothing puts her in phase. In fact, she simply fell, cut her entire face and received 10 stitches on her face, my poor baby. But it's hard. She fell and cut herself and got up and didn't even cry about it, but that's the hardest thing as a mother, when one of her children gets hurt. It's the worst for a mother. "
Now, the family of six is preparing for Valentine's Day, one of their children's favorite parties.
Speaking of his plans for the special day, Kardashian shared: "We've already done all of his Valentine's Day and we've done all that for school. On Valentine's Day every year, I'm a volunteer at school and I'm the mom of the class because they love that "And they make cupcakes, and that's it."
Her husband plans to plan extravagant gifts for his wife on days like this, but Kardashian admitted that she has no idea what she has up her sleeve this year.
As he explained: "Last year, when I was running to go to school to be the mother of the class, Kanye told me:" Come here! Wait, just come here. Come say goodbye very fast! " And he was in the living room, and of course, I went in and Kenny G It is in the living room. Just when I think he has done everything, something completely magical and beautiful occurs to him, so I have no idea. "
As for North, the proud mother revealed that her eldest son wants his mother to be in school every day, not just the day Cupid arrives.
"North begs me. She says: & # 39; Why can't you work at my school? It's not fair! I just want you to work at my school & # 39;" he joked. "She is very upset about that because her best friend's mother is the physical education coach and she is one of my closest friends. And I tried to explain: Well, what happens when you change your degree? I'm going to being stuck in this grade. I can't keep going with you to every grade. It's your dream for me to work in school. "
I'm sorry, Northie. Kardashian is already busy doing like her father and becoming a lawyer!
