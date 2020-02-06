Why Kerry Washington is really vigilant about keeping his children private

Like any mother Kerry Washington He is taking care of his children.

The Golden Globe nominated actress is known for her many beloved works on screen, but when it comes to her family life, the public stays away. Washington, who has been married to a retired soccer player Nnamdi Asomugha since 2013, she is the mother of her 5 year old daughter Isabelle and a 3 year old son Caleb. In 2018, she called herself a "mother of three,quot; during a Today interview, which according to a source, referred to his stepson since, according to reports, Asomugha also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Given that the couple rarely talks about their children and have never taken them in front of the cameras, little is known about their children, and that is not accidental.

In a recently published interview with Fashion, the actress told the magazine that she was "very, very vigilant,quot; about keeping her children out of the spotlight early.

"These are their lives. But it's not about throwing a Rapunzel and hiding them in a castle in the world, we don't want to do that," he told the magazine. "I think any parent would want to take children away from a situation that makes them feel scared. I don't want them to be exploited, particularly in this world of social networks."