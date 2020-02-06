Why Kelly Clarkson Warns Against Drunken Text Messages Blake Shelton

Bring Patton / NBC
Personal note: never drunk text Blake shelton.
On Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson showhost Kelly Clarkson warned guest Hoda Kotb refrain from sending the country singer embarrassing texts and photos because he loves to share them with the world.
"Never send that to Blake Shelton," he told the Hoda and Jenna star. "I know you love Blake, but he will accept it, never trust him with something important, as for the footage. No, I, I … just don't trust him!"
Now we die to know more! Before entering the conversation, Hoda admitted that Kelly is the person she will be drunk when she is having a good time. "I love sending drunk text messages to Kelly when we're out," he told the audience, before giving them a demonstration of the texts and selfies he sends. The voice judge. "I'm like," Hey, Kelly! We are! "You're probably like," What are you doing? "
Fortunately for Hoda, Kelly admitted that she receives many of her other famous friends.
"No, I have some friends in the spotlight who do that randomly. The pentatonix They are one too And it's great. I'm like, ‘All of you, you shouldn't do that. This is blackmail. & # 39; I never do that, I'm afraid people will show it, "he said, which launched his advice on Blake.
Drunken text message pranks aside, Kelly also admitted that she thought Hoda and her fiance Joel schiffman He had been married a long time ago. Although the long-time couple only announced their engagement in November 2019, Kelly said: "I thought you were married all this time. As if you were newly engaged and I'm like … Congratulations, but I said: & # 39; What?! & # 39; "
She continued: "Every time you send me videos of, like, drinking with your man and, like, you're on vacation or something, like, I want your life, and then, like, I thought you were married all this time."
Kelly was so convinced that Hoda and Joel had already married that she confessed that she feared she had divorced and that TODAY The anchor was engaged with another person. Surprised by Kelly's confusion, Hoda recalled when he realized that his fiancé was the chosen one and when they decided to expand his family.
"It was one of those crazy nights that you are so happy to have gone out," he shared. "We started dating and, a few years later, all I thought was having children and I couldn't take him away. And I asked him and when I mentioned this, I said: & # 39; I can't take this away anymore, I have to ask you this important question. I said, "Will you explore adoption with me?"
"And, literally, without blinking, without stopping, he looked at me and said:" Yes, yes, yes, "Hoda continued. "Then, I already knew that he loved me so much, so I really didn't care about the married party. I thought, & # 39; Ok, we are in love. We have two children. Who cares? & # 39; I think he cared much ".
Since then, the couple has adopted daughters. Haley Joy, 2 and Hope Catherine, 8 months, and have shown interest in wanting more children as they prepare to say "Yes, I want." While explaining the sweet way that Joel proposed during his "mom and dad,quot; trip to Mexico, Hoda said that knowing she would marry him made her love him more than before.
"And at that moment, I thought I would feel like the day before because I already loved him," he said. "But I had no idea how deep it is to say something out loud, like this." Aw!
