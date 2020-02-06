Why Kelly Clarkson Warns Against Drunken Text Messages Blake Shelton

Personal note: never drunk text Blake shelton.

On Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson showhost Kelly Clarkson warned guest Hoda Kotb refrain from sending the country singer embarrassing texts and photos because he loves to share them with the world.

"Never send that to Blake Shelton," he told the Hoda and Jenna star. "I know you love Blake, but he will accept it, never trust him with something important, as for the footage. No, I, I … just don't trust him!"

Now we die to know more! Before entering the conversation, Hoda admitted that Kelly is the person she will be drunk when she is having a good time. "I love sending drunk text messages to Kelly when we're out," he told the audience, before giving them a demonstration of the texts and selfies he sends. The voice judge. "I'm like," Hey, Kelly! We are! "You're probably like," What are you doing? "

Fortunately for Hoda, Kelly admitted that she receives many of her other famous friends.