Why Fran Drescher was elected indebted when she returned to television

Fran Drescher It's back where it belongs: on your TV screens.
The co-creator and star of The babysitter has not had a regular role in the series since 2011 Happily divorced, the TV Land comedy that she also co-created. Why join? Indebted, your return of network TV, now?
"Don't ask me that question! I wonder that every day when I'm so tired. I can't wait to go to bed after rehearsal," Drescher laughed. But Indebted I was looking for something very specific and found it in Drescher.
"In fact, I had been inspired by an idea that I was about to go out and launch, which is the usual direction of entry for me to make a new series, and then this guy fell into my lap," said Drescher.
The script of Dan levy (not to be confused with Schitt & # 39; s Creek star and co-creator Dan levy), had the backing of NBC and "a character that was described in every way as a type of Fran Drescher."
"My manager said:‘ Should I call them? "And I said," Okay, let's see what happens. " Then he said: "What about Fran Drescher?" and the cast woman said: "We'll have to answer him," Drescher laughed. "But the producers were very excited." The rest? Well, now it's part of the history of television.
The show follows young parents Dave (Adam Pally) and Rebecca (Abby Elliott) who left diaper years and sleepless nights behind, but now find their lives turned upside down when Dave's parents appeared without warning and broke up. Dave is forced to open his house to the two people who gave him his life. It is a sitcom, so the limits are questions and parenting styles are quickly questioned.
NBC
The cast, the premise and the fact that the same studio behind this show made The babysitter (Drescher is working on The babysitter musical stage) everything made it too good to be true for Drescher. In addition, the additional advantage: your parents and friends can find NBC on their televisions. "They are excited about the moon and I feel so grateful that I still have them and I just want to make them happy, so here I am," said Drescher.
Drescher musical stage in The babysitterwhere she is working with her ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobson Y Crazy ex girlfriend& # 39; s Rachel Bloom Y Adam Schlesinger, made headlines in early January. The change to the stage occurs after Drescher had raised the idea of a Baby sister new version starring Cardi B. It's still early to talk about stars, but Drescher said he does have someone in mind.
"I have someone who is very famous and I think it would make it an event, however, it does not mean that we cannot do a talent search in search of the next Barbara Streisand"he joked. And that's all he says.
Click play in the video above for more information.
Indebted premieres on Thursday, February 6 at 9:30 p.m. on NBC
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family).