What is behind the conversation about normalization between Sudan and Israel? The | Sudan

the meeting between the beleaguered prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the sovereign council of Sudan, in Entebbe, Uganda, and the subsequent announcement that the two countries will normalize relations has been a shock.

Traditionally, Sudan has been among the most hostile Arab nations to Israel and to the Sudanese public in general, they retain this feeling. Last year, the country was swept away by a revolution that promoted dignity, justice, equality and democracy, principles that contradict Israel's oppressive and colonial presence in the region and its policy of collusion with dictatorial regimes.

To understand the context of the meeting, it is important to remember that Sudan was included in the list of the United States government as a state sponsor of terrorism in 1993 for claims of providing material support to al Qaeda. This designation, with all the international sanctions associated with it, presents an important obstacle for Sudan accessing foreign aid and dealing with its huge national debt.

The United States maintains that Sudan was complicit in 1998 terrorist attacks at their embassies in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam they killed 224 people. At that time, it was known that al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who ordered the attacks, resided in Sudanese territory. The United States insists that Sudan must pay approximately $ 10 billion in damages, $ 5.9 billion of which to the families of American victims before the sanctions are lifted. In justifying his position, Washington hides behind the independence of the judiciary and states that it is a purely legal process that has nothing to do with politics.

However, it is ethically questionable that the Sudanese people, who had no idea what was happening in the remote terrorist training camps in the late 1990s, were taken hostage to past abuses of a dictatorship that did not They chose

It should be clear that the revolution they launched that overthrew the Omar al-Bashir regime and led to a political transition will not succeed unless the economic situation on the ground is addressed and this designation is one of the main obstacles to economic recovery .

At the recent meeting in Entebbe, Netanyahu seems to have promised the General al-Burhan, who assumed control of al-Bashir, that he could convince the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to remove Sudan from the list as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Clearly, Netanyahu's claim is false and misleading. His career suggests that his most likely goal is repatriate some 4,500 Sudanese refugees currently in Israel. In addition, the leaders of Sudan would do well to remember that, although in some Arab diplomatic capitals there is a perception that the most effective route to change US policy is through normalization with Israel, few arab states they have benefited materially or otherwise by trying to do so.

Most critical is that attempts to normalize ties run the risk that the transitional administration will lose the support of the Sudanese street that is already at stake due to the country's continuing economic crisis.

This does not mean that there are no other ways out of this difficult situation. Sudan can take a series of measures that do not go against the will of its people and harm the Palestinian cause to get out of the crisis.

First, Sudan can seek help from the international community to lift US sanctions and abandon the designation as a state sponsor of terrorism. He can do so by giving al-Bashir to be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes he was accused of committing in Darfur. Sudan must also be prepared to defend itself in the United States court against allegations of sponsorship of terrorism.

There is no place for pride in such matters and cooperating with international courts would generate international goodwill and could presage a return to the world diplomatic fold.

Within this context, Sudan must also request international assistance to repatriate funds that have been stolen by al-Bashir and his cronies and kept in foreign bank accounts. A quick action on this front could immensely help the Sudanese transition government with liquidity problems.

Second, Sudan must also seek international assistance to address its great economic crisis. According to some estimates, Sudan's national debt is $ 57-60 billion, much of which was accrued due to unpaid interest payments. Sudanese leaders should try to start talks on debt relief or remission with the Gulf states and countries like France, which owns a considerable amount of its debt.

Enter such negotiations in good faith, while being seen publicly to face corruption It would increase investor confidence and give some hope to local businesses. Once the immediate obstacles to access international financial flows are resolved, Sudan should be prepared to deal with the IMF.

Since the price of bread is a major trigger for the original protests that overthrew the al-Bashir regime, an impulse of austerity to reduce subsidies for bread, fuel and other essential elements would be an act of political suicide by the transitional administration of Sudan.

Instead of cutting short-term subsidies, Sudan should focus on designing a gradual plan for economic reform together with the IMF and correcting long-standing imbalances between Khartoum and the rest of the country.

Third, although the help of foreign sponsors, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in exchange for loyalty, can be tempting, the Sudanese leadership must stay away from such political commitments. given the explicit interest that these countries have in propping up the military at the expense of the revolutionary movement.

Currently, there is not only tension between civil and military actors, but there is also a growing fork of the military in a national army and militias. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been providing significant military support to General Mohamed Hamdan Dagolo, also known as Hemedti, who runs the most powerful militias in the country: the Rapid Support Forces. This is slowly turning the Sudanese army into an irregular force under foreign agendas, a process similar to that encouraged by the United Arab Emirates in Yemen.

A recent scandal in which Sudanese men were recruited to work as security in the United Arab Emirates, but instead were sent to fight in Libya, demonstrated the dangers of such a commitment to the United Arab Emirates. Sudan should try to strengthen relations with countries that really want to see a democratic change in the country.

Fourth, Sudan needs to remain committed to embarking on a process of national transition along with concomitant subnational peace processes. While much international attention has been given to agitation in the regions of Darfur, the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, the conflict in eastern Sudan threatens to intensify in the coming months. It is feared that the situation may become another Darfur. This would be tragic in terms of loss of life and the negative effect on social cohesion, but it would also complicate the dynamics of already complex interwoven conflict in Sudan and refocus international headlines to resolve another conflict at a time when the conversation should focus on economic crisis. and the transition to government led by civilians.

Finally, the national dialogue must continue to maintain the course of the transition. The dialogue should be as inclusive as possible and provide a platform for young men and women who took to the streets and risked their lives to tear down the old authoritarian regime of Sudan.

A dialogue is needed on a variety of issues that include displaced people, regional conflicts, decentralization and new representative democratic structures. All these issues are fundamental to Sudan's socio-economic recovery, rebuilding trust between the state and citizens, and the long-term prospects for a peaceful transition.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.