Wendy Williams dismisses Justin Bieber after he talks about drug issues: "I don't care"

The talk show host says she doesn't care about what happened to the singer & # 39; Yummy & # 39; after he is honest about the fight against drug addiction in his documentary series.

Wendy Williams I couldn't care less Justin BieberThe last drug addiction. Days after the success creator "Yummy" spoke about the "dark period" of his life in his YouTube documentary series, the host of "The Wendy Williams show"He made it clear that he does not love his former guest.

In the February 5 edition of her talk show, the 55-year-old singer shared with her audience a clip of the latest episode "Seasons" of the 25-year-old singer in which she became real about her drug problems. Instead of sympathizing with the singer, he said: "I don't care. Why should I care? I saw who I was hanging out with."

The TV host went on to dissuade the husband of Hailey Baldwin for what he did when he appeared on his show when he was 13 years old. "He broke my green room … It was unpleasant for everyone around here," he said. "It was Scooter [Braun] and his father who made him go up the stairs and straighten that green room … So they had a handle."

This was not the first time Williams complained about Bieber's attitude. In October 2019, she shared with her audience: "John Anderson reminded me the other day [gaffer], do you know what he told me, out of nowhere? It was like, & # 39; Remember when Justin Bieber came here and smashed it The green room? "

"And he kicked John! John is so innocent. John told me, John said: & # 39; You know what? His father said to him: & # 39; What are you doing? Come back there, you straightened that green room! & # 39; His father told him that and Justin had to go back there! "

As for Bieber's drug confession, the creator of hits "Love Yourself" discussed his problems in the episode of his docuseries entitled "The Dark Season." He said: "The first time I smoked marijuana was in my backyard, I became super drugged. And then I realized that I really liked marijuana. That was when my desire to smoke marijuana began, and then I started smoking marijuana. for a while". "

"And then I started to depend a lot on that, and that's when I realized I had to stop," said the ex-boyfriend of Selena Gomez continued. "I don't think it's bad. It's just that for me, it can be a dependency." In addition, he admitted that instead of stopping, he continued drinking lean, taking pills, making Molly and testing Shrooms.