Wendy Williams criticizes Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill of "Grown People,quot; for her explosive social media drama

%MINIFYHTML8b42577749004b0944823050c6e9139711% %MINIFYHTML8b42577749004b0944823050c6e9139712%

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill's social media drama bothered even Wendy Williams and she is about that drama! This is what the host of the talk show about the enmity on Twitter of the ex.

Wendy talked about the rappers' explosive back and forth in his program and made it clear that it wasn't about that.

%MINIFYHTML8b42577749004b0944823050c6e9139713% %MINIFYHTML8b42577749004b0944823050c6e9139714%

As far as she is concerned, the details of her enmity are not things that the public should know in the first place, so it seems that she wanted them to fight privately, if they do.

%MINIFYHTML8b42577749004b0944823050c6e9139715% %MINIFYHTML8b42577749004b0944823050c6e9139716%

But since Wendy is also fighting with Nicki, she did not miss the opportunity to call her again Mrs. Petty, who is her new name after getting married.

During her Current Issues segment, she told her audience: "We are meddling here in the program, but if these people reserved this, we wouldn't know." You are all adults. Why do we know about this? Everyone, just grow and learn. "

His round trip on social networks began with Meek liking one of his publications.

In response, Nicki tweeted that he had "trigger fingers." And that was not all! She also suggested that he is obsessed with her!

In addition, Nicki accused his ex of tweeting about my man (husband Kenneth Petty) for a year. Speaking of which he went to my page to see it, but it was blocked. "

The ceremonies teacher also told Meek that she should "put aside,quot; her and that his girlfriend, Milan Rouge Harris, is "embarrassed,quot; by him and his behavior.

Ad

That, of course, was not the end and Meek responded to his disgust, writing: ‘You are sad that you are willing to crash your man because you are losing now and everyone in the industry knows you as a bad person! You are full of hate and the whole industry knows you full of hate and your bag is running out, so you want to destroy me. "



Post views:

one