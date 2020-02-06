Welsh coach Wayne Pivac criticizes the approach of the Six Nations of England | Rugby Union News

"Hate is a pretty strong word, isn't it, and I don't think it's necessary."





Wales coach Wayne Pivac will face England on March 7

The head of Wales, Wayne Pivac, believes that the use of words like "hate,quot; in pre-game rhetoric is unnecessary.

England's flank Lewis Ludlam raised the ante before the Calcutta Cup clash on Saturday against Scotland.

The 24-year-old was bristling at the perception that Celtic nations play with more passion than England.

"I don't really agree," Ludlam said. "We are emotionally there. They hate us and we hate them. There is no difference."

"It's just another place to go. It's a battle. It will be a war and it's something we're excited for and we're ready for."

Before England's first Six Nations game against France last weekend, which lost 24-17, head coach Eddie Jones said Les Bleus would face a "brutal physique."

Jones also described Scotland as "an annoying side,quot; in preparing for this weekend's meeting in Murrayfield.

Pivac, however, said: "Hate is a pretty strong word, isn't it, and I don't think it's necessary?

"We talk about entering the trenches and all the teams do it. You are five meters from the goal line (from the opposition) and five meters from yours where you have to dig deep."

"Yes, it is a contact sport, it is a gladiator sport and you must have the right mindset. Players generally reflect what they are hearing from the coaching staff."

The toughest Pivac test?

Ireland beat Scotland in their first game

Wales will face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, when they will point to a ninth consecutive Six Nations victory in what is the first major test of Pivac's reign.

When asked if it was the most important test of his coach career so far, he replied: "Yes. Yes, definitely. It will be a great step forward in what we have had so far."

"I think we were very lucky because we had that game of the Barbarians (in November) that allowed us to solve some things."