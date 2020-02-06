Watch Joel Schiffman, Hoda Kotb's fiance, make his debut today

Hoda Kotb Y Jenna Bush HagerFriends never disappoint.

Thursday morning Today show the Hoda and Jenna Hora had a very special transmission. For those who don't know, the fourth hour is moving to Studio 6A at Rockefeller Plaza to have a live studio audience for the shows on Thursday and Friday.

To celebrate the exciting new change, some special gentlemen were seen in the front row during today's broadcast.

To start, Jenna's husband Henry Hager was present But in an extra surprise, Hoda's fiance Joel schiffman was able to do his Today Show debut and watch the recording.

"Do you know when there are great moments in your life? It's your wedding, it's your first job, it's the kids running. Sometimes you need to take a second and literally sit in the moment," Hoda shared. "Guys, thanks for coming, for traveling everywhere."