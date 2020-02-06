Watch Joel Schiffman, Hoda Kotb's fiance, make his debut today

Hoda Kotb Y Jenna Bush HagerFriends never disappoint.
Thursday morning Today show the Hoda and Jenna Hora had a very special transmission. For those who don't know, the fourth hour is moving to Studio 6A at Rockefeller Plaza to have a live studio audience for the shows on Thursday and Friday.
To celebrate the exciting new change, some special gentlemen were seen in the front row during today's broadcast.
To start, Jenna's husband Henry Hager was present But in an extra surprise, Hoda's fiance Joel schiffman was able to do his Today Show debut and watch the recording.
"Do you know when there are great moments in your life? It's your wedding, it's your first job, it's the kids running. Sometimes you need to take a second and literally sit in the moment," Hoda shared. "Guys, thanks for coming, for traveling everywhere."
Jenna added: "Do you know what Hoda told me when she entered? She goes, this is our wedding day. Joel, we are practicing for you, okay?"
While Joel has been discussed in the program for many years, it has not appeared in the study for the fourth hour. And saying that Hoda was excited can be an understatement.
"By the way, look at Joel. Can I say something? When everyone is busy in life, they are busy. Joel had a very, very, very busy day at work and I didn't even ask him to come." I didn't mention it and I didn't want him to feel bad and say he can't come, so I didn't mention it, "he shared on the show." And then, I sent him a text message and said, "If you want to come some Thursday." And he said, "How was this Thursday? I'm glad you asked."
In order not to be left behind, credit must also be given to Henry.
"Henry, you also came, and you know what? My mother calls Henry the saint, which means I'm not easy to marry. But Hank, I love you," Jenna shared. "Thanks for coming."
During today's recording, the audience enjoyed an appearance of Meghan trainor, a round of ambushes and special gifts. As for tomorrow's show, the only one Oprah Winfrey is coming.
"We are very happy," Hoda proclaimed. "I have to tell you that this is one of those things that we hope and hope for, and today is the day."
