Watch Jason Biggs show his Spanx in Pop of the Morning

When Jason Biggs played a fictional father in 2012 American meeting (the american foot fourth and last installment of the franchise), did not give much importance.

"You know, it was good," he Overcome star remember in this exclusive clip on Thursday Morning pop. "It was like, & # 39; Oh, great. I have a son & # 39;".

%MINIFYHTMLaf1f0bd0d7acb5d5e742f8280595411911% %MINIFYHTMLaf1f0bd0d7acb5d5e742f8280595411912%

Today, Biggs approaches on-screen parenting with a new perspective. Like a real father for children Sid Y Lazlo—What he shares with his wife Jenny Mollen—The actor says he is able to intertwine a new "emotional component,quot; to his new comedy character, father of three very intelligent children.

"Although it's a comedy and it's crazy, I can base everything (acting) in reality," he says. POTM& # 39; s Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie Y Victor Cruz, adding that the experience of playing a father on television is "very different,quot; after having his own children.

Since his children are very young (Biggs' eldest will celebrate his sixth birthday next week), Hollywood's personality has long joked that neither of them has seen the movies or TV shows that appear on his IMDB credits .