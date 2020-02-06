Watch Jason Biggs show his Spanx in Pop of the Morning

When Jason Biggs played a fictional father in 2012 American meeting (the american foot fourth and last installment of the franchise), did not give much importance.
"You know, it was good," he Overcome star remember in this exclusive clip on Thursday Morning pop. "It was like, & # 39; Oh, great. I have a son & # 39;".
Today, Biggs approaches on-screen parenting with a new perspective. Like a real father for children Sid Y Lazlo—What he shares with his wife Jenny Mollen—The actor says he is able to intertwine a new "emotional component,quot; to his new comedy character, father of three very intelligent children.
"Although it's a comedy and it's crazy, I can base everything (acting) in reality," he says. POTM& # 39; s Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie Y Victor Cruz, adding that the experience of playing a father on television is "very different,quot; after having his own children.
Since his children are very young (Biggs' eldest will celebrate his sixth birthday next week), Hollywood's personality has long joked that neither of them has seen the movies or TV shows that appear on his IMDB credits .
That said, by showing Sid some scenes of Overcome, the POTM The guest says he responded proudly.
"It was so cute," continues Biggs. "It was very moving. It was fun."
Fatherhood theme colors most of Biggs POTM interview, from the beginning. After explaining that he attends the same gym as Cruz and admits that he feels a little intimidated when he sees the former NFL player exercising, Tweedie calls him "a fit father."
"Oh, thanks man," replies Biggs, before lifting his shirt with a collar to reveal the Spanx suit he wears underneath. Amid the laughter of the panel of co-hosts, his guest continues to say that he has been shaking clothes since the number one baby, even though his "father body preceded,quot; Sid's real birth.
Listen to the praise of Biggs OvercomeYoung actors, and watch Spanx's dazzling presentation, in the clip of the full interview above.
