Watch Alicia Keys go undercover to surprise Lyft passengers

If he 2020 Grammys tried something, is that Alicia Keys It has the most relaxing energy.
That's why when he dressed up as a driver for "Undercover Lyft," his passengers had such a relaxing time that it took them forever to realize who their driver was. And she gave some clues with a hard hand.
Wearing a red and black flannel shirt with a hat that covers her hair and large sunglasses hiding her face, the singer of "Girl On Fire,quot; quoted the lyrics of her most famous songs when she spoke with her passengers. He told most of them that he had moved to Los Angeles from New York about a year ago.
Referring to that fictional movement, the star told a fan: "Mhmmm, concrete jungle."
To another, she said: "Where are dreams made of?" To others, he added, "There's nothing you can't do,quot; and "I have the great lights that inspire you, you know?"
As a fan that was none, the wisest replied: "Yes, it's totally different. I've been in Broadway it shows over there. "
Then he changed his tracks by asking a rider about his love life. As they replied: "In fact, I have been with my boyfriend for about five years."
"Oh, that's great!" Keys said before possibly releasing his most famous song lyrics. "Before I met my husband, I kept falling in love and falling out of love. I was really worried that there was no one. You know, nobody, nobody, nobody, nobody."
Speaking of her husband, DJ Swizz beatz, the singer joked with a rider: "I met my husband in Switzerland. He really likes Swiss chocolate."
Still, nobody understood the clues!
And so, he kept leaving bread crumbs, this time bringing out The voice, in which I used to be a coach.
"I don't watch much TV," he said. "If there is something I see, I see The voice or something."
As he asked an unsuspecting fan, "Who would you sit with?" They replied: "I would probably sit next to Alice." Girl, you literally are! In response, Keys (near laughter) said: "You could talk about things."
People began to understand when she started talking about her musical praise. As she said: "I will probably spend the holidays with my Grammys."
A rider replied: "What is Grammys?"
Stuttering a little, Keys tried to save his face. "Like your grandmother," he said. Finally, the first fan discovered who was driving. Looking at the Grammy winner's face, the woman said hilariously: "Alice. Just say it."
The following clips showed all the reactions of cyclists to the great revelation. But best of all was when a rider joked, "I need to wear my Chapstick, man. I'm sitting next to Keys and stuff."
Before joining for a freestyle rap where Keys played the literal keys, the participant shared a candid moment with the star.
"Rock a lot," they said. "Especially because I'm not binary, so I go for them. So, when you use your platform to say something positive, I feel so heavy."
Now, fasten your seatbelts and watch the rest of the video to see how the other passengers reacted when they saw the singer "Fallin & # 39;" in person.
