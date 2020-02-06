Warrington boss Steve Price was delighted with the 19-0 victory while the Wolves keep the Saints goalless Rugby League News

















Highlights of Warrington Wolves' victory over St Helens defending champions in the second round of the 2020 Betfred Super League season

Warrington coach Steve Price was delighted to beat the reigning champions, St Helens, to zero when they left the mark with a 19-0 victory in the second round of the Betfred Super League.

The Wolves, who showed much promise in their initial defeat at Wigan, shrugged at the absence of England's suspended support Chris Hill to inflict a first defeat on the new Saints coach Kristian Woolf.

"It's always nice when you put together solid performances like that," Price said. "I thought there were some good signs last week, it's very encouraging."

"The most pleasant thing is to maintain a quality team at zero points, I thought the energy we showed on the line and the amount of effort was first class."

"We play some rugby too. We play quite directly with some ball movement."

"That said, it's the second round so early and we're not getting carried away by ourselves. There's still a lot of hard work to do. We want to be a consistent team this year, that's our challenge."

Warrington will continue without co-captains Hill and Jack Hughes for their next game at Wakefield, but the new signing Gareth Widdop is close to debut as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

"I'm pretty sure Gareth Widdop will come into consideration next week," Price said. "It's a good headache to have."

So impressive in their initial victory over Salford, the mended champions were virtually unrecognizable as they were eliminated for the first time since they lost 25-0 to Wigan at DW Stadium in August 2016.

Without five members of their Grand Final winning team, they lost England accessory Alex Walmsley with a calf injury in the warm-up and center Mark Percival with a shoulder problem at 90 seconds of the second half.

Woolf says that both players will perform scans to determine the extent of the injuries, but they refused to use them as an excuse for defeat.

"It wasn't who we had in the park, but how we played," he said. "It's disappointing. I just don't think we played well at all."

"Losing Walmsley was obviously a challenge. He is a good player, a true leader in our group, but it is also something we must overcome and handle a little better. The fact is that you lose players and good players in our sport."

"That's not why we lost the game, we have to be much better to get over things. We weren't playing well before Percy left the field."

"We were a little undisciplined with the ball and the same without the ball. We did some uncharacteristic things, I'm not sure why at this stage."

"We were fine where we were last week, there was not the same commitment to the defense."

"They came in half three times and we completed 50 percent in the first half, which is not good enough. The damage was done in the first half."

"We have to learn from that and make sure we don't make the same mistake twice."