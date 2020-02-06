"War conditions,quot;: China plans tougher steps in Wuhan blocked

WUHAN, China – Comparing the fight to contain the new coronavirus with mobilization for war, Chinese authorities announced Thursday plans to force an increasing number of desperate residents to quarantine in overflowed hospitals or makeshift shelters with medical equipment limited.
Sun Chunlan, deputy prime minister responsible for leading the response to the outbreak, said health authorities in Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the outbreak, should go to each home to check each resident's temperatures and interview close contacts of any infected patients: they work shifts 24 hours a day.
The city and the country face "war conditions," he said during a visit to Wuhan. "There must be no deserters, or they will be nailed to the pillar of historical shame forever."
Two weeks after China banned people from leaving Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, the closure has expanded to other cities in Hubei province and now limits more than 50 million people, an effort to contain almost unimaginable reach.
However, the number of confirmed infections has continued to double approximately every four days, affecting more Chinese cities and towns, and Experts have wondered if government actions are imposing undue hardship on people while doing little to curb the epidemic, or even make it worse.
The virus had killed at least 563 people and infected at least 28,018, the government said Thursday, and many believe those official figures are far from complete.
By Thursday, authorities had begun directing patients in Wuhan to makeshift hospitals, including a sports stadium, an exhibition center and a building complex, intended to house thousands of people. When inspecting one of the centers, established at Hongshan Stadium, Ms. Sun said that any person requiring treatment should be arrested, if necessary, and forced into quarantine.
"It must be separated from the source," he said of the virus, addressing city officials at the shelter, according to a Chinese news outlet, Modern Express. “You must be attentive. Do not miss it ".
It was not clear how already exhausted facilities could handle an influx on the scale she seemed to suggest, or if the new shelters were equipped or staffed to provide even basic care to patients and protect against the spread of the virus.
The photos taken inside the stadium showed narrow rows of single beds separated only by desks and chairs that are typically used in classrooms. Some comments on Chinese social networks compared the scenes with those of the Spanish flu of 1918-19, the deadliest pandemic in modern history.
China's leader Xi Jinping called the epidemic "an important test of China's system and government capacity,quot; on Monday. But appearing with Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia two days later, Xi said the Chinese government's efforts were "achieving positive results."
Mr. Xi did not make a public appearance on Thursday, apparently delegating responsibility for the crisis to deputies, who adopted the militaristic tone set by the People's Daily this week when he described the campaign to contain the epidemic as a " people's war. " "
Even so, there were increasing signs that restrictions on entering and leaving Hubei were slowing the refueling of medicines, protective masks and other needs, despite promises from Beijing and private companies and charities that the aid was on my way.
"This is almost a humanitarian disaster, because there are not enough medical supplies," said Willy Wo-Lap Lam, an associate professor at the China Studies Center at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. "The people of Wuhan seem to be alone and dry."
Many medical experts believe that the number of infected people, and those who have died, is greater than the official count. Many Wuhan residents who are not well but not sure if they have the disease have been forced to go from one hospital to another on foot, only to be rejected and even to get tested for the virus, much less to receive treatment.
Others wandered in protective clothing or with improvised security measures, such as plastic bags on the head. Many have turned to quarantine at home, risking the spread of the virus within families and neighborhoods.
The epidemic has brought China to a virtual stalemate, even far from Wuhan. Each day brings reports on the effective closure of more cities, the cancellation of public events and meetings until February or beyond, and the schools that are preparing to postpone their reopening after the Lunar New Year.
The impact also continues to spread across China's borders, despite the frantic efforts of the government to respond to the epidemic, while presenting it as a manageable crisis. About 200 infections with the virus have been confirmed in approximately two dozen other countries and territories, and two of the patients outside China have died.
Other countries have intensified their own efforts to quarantine patients, including those on two cruises. The global corporations that depend on China's huge market and supply chains are struggling to deal with the disruptions caused by the coronavirus, recognizing how much they have come to have the world's number 2 economy.
Cathay Pacific, the Hong Kong-based international airline, asked 27,000 of its workers to take three weeks of unpaid leave, while Nintendo, the Japanese video game maker, announced that it would delay shipments of its Switch gaming consoles.
Major chains such as Apple and Starbucks have closed hundreds of stores in China. Yum China, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut, announced that it had closed a third of its franchises and that it could publish a loss for the year "if the sales trend continues."
In Wuhan, the first concern is the difficult humanitarian situation of a city that begins its third week under siege. The confusion caused by the overwhelming calls for action at the top and a chaotic situation on the ground indicated that the Chinese government had not yet handled the crisis.
Wang Chen, a breathing expert who is president of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, said the new makeshift treatment sites had been designed to counteract transmissions within homes and neighborhoods.
"If a large number of patients with mild symptoms live at home or suspicious patients roam the community, they will become the main source of virus spread," said Wang, according to the Xinhua news agency.
A widely shared post on Weibo, a popular social networking site, said Thursday that "conditions were very bad,quot; at the Wuhan exhibition center that has become a quarantine facility. The writer, who said he had relatives in the shelter, cited energy failures and heating problems, and said people had to "shake while they slept."
The publication said there seemed to be a shortage of personnel and equipment. "It was not observed that doctors and nurses took note of the symptoms and distributed medications," he said, and the oxygen devices "lacked gravity."
With the wrath of the boiling public, the Communist Party has moved to quell news organizations and social media platforms where criticisms of the government's initial response were for a while. left uncensored online.
The China Media Project, a monitoring group in association with the University of Hong Kong, published a directive from the Chinese Cyberspace Administration, which oversees the Internet, accusing several social media companies of "illegally participating in Internet news information services in epidemic-related reports."
He said that some of the country's giants, including Sina Weibo, Tencent and ByteDance, would be subject to special supervision to ensure "a favorable online environment to win the war for the prevention and control of the coronavirus outbreak."
Amy Qin reported from Wuhan, China; Steven Lee Myers of Beijing; and Elaine Yu from Hong Kong. The reports were contributed by Daniel Victor, Sui-Lee Wee, Raymond Zhong, Tiffany May, Carlos Tejada, Isabella Kwa, Chris Buckley, Michael Wolgelenter and Motoko Rich. Elsie Chen and Claire Fu contributed to the investigation.