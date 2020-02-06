"War conditions,quot;: China plans tougher steps in Wuhan blocked

WUHAN, China – Comparing the fight to contain the new coronavirus with mobilization for war, Chinese authorities announced Thursday plans to force an increasing number of desperate residents to quarantine in overflowed hospitals or makeshift shelters with medical equipment limited.

Sun Chunlan, deputy prime minister responsible for leading the response to the outbreak, said health authorities in Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the outbreak, should go to each home to check each resident's temperatures and interview close contacts of any infected patients: they work shifts 24 hours a day.

%MINIFYHTML30926e9a4bd9ce95f2aa90e184517ffc13% %MINIFYHTML30926e9a4bd9ce95f2aa90e184517ffc14%

The city and the country face "war conditions," he said during a visit to Wuhan. "There must be no deserters, or they will be nailed to the pillar of historical shame forever."

%MINIFYHTML30926e9a4bd9ce95f2aa90e184517ffc15% %MINIFYHTML30926e9a4bd9ce95f2aa90e184517ffc16%

Two weeks after China banned people from leaving Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, the closure has expanded to other cities in Hubei province and now limits more than 50 million people, an effort to contain almost unimaginable reach.