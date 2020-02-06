Wakefield interacts with LGBT + groups before the visit of the Catalans | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML513c254915cf3634928f29e84f64abca11% %MINIFYHTML513c254915cf3634928f29e84f64abca12%

Wakefield will hold an inclusiveness celebration in Belle Vue on Sunday for the visit of Catalans Dragons, who may have a controversial signing of Israel Folau with the squad.

The French club was all the rage when they delivered a 12-month contract to Folau International Dual Code, which was fired by Rugby Australia in May 2019 for posting anti-LGBT + comments on social media.

On Wednesday, Super League said it had accepted the controversial signing of the Catalans, but added that it will move to ensure it has powers to avoid such agreements in the future.

Wigan responded to Folau's signature by declaring the visit of the Catalans to the DW stadium on March 22 as a day of pride and now Wakefield CEO Michael Carter says his club is getting involved with LGBT + groups in the previous period to the second round of the Super League.

Carter said: "We are not trying to mount an LGBT car, we already had our PDRL (Physical Disability RL) and LDRL (Learning Disability RL) and ladies' equipment anyway.

"We are saying that anyone who wants to come and celebrate the inclusion of our sport would be very welcome."

"What I don't want to do is turn it into a kind of witch hunt against an individual because you'll always have someone who takes it too far."

The former Wallabies and Waratahs runner, Folau, has been training with his new teammates all week after flying from Sydney over the weekend, but hasn't played rugby in 10 months.

Carter says that Wakefield intends to use more butlers than usual as a precaution in Sunday's game and admits it would be helpful to know if Folau will attend.

"I will try to find out so we can make plans accordingly," he said.

"If I were in the place of the Catalans, I would have thought that a game at home would be the best way to present it to the Super League instead of a game away from home in the cold, wet and windy climates of Wakefield."

Although the Dragons lack players in the back, coach Steve McNamara says he will not rush his new signing into action.

"The game has changed significantly in the time it has been out," McNamara said.

"Israel has a great challenge to catch up with the modern game.

"It's a threat of attack, that's clear. It's an incredible weapon of attack and I'm sure it will bring a lot of excitement to this team."

"He hasn't played rugby league for a long period of time."

"We have to show some patience, but when you see him train you can see the special athletic qualities he possesses."

"We have to make sure we don't push him too hard. He certainly isn't out of shape, he just isn't fit in the rugby league at this stage."