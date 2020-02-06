Violence arises in the wake of Trump's Middle East Plan

JERUSALEM – At least three Palestinians were killed during clashes with Israeli security forces in the West Bank on Wednesday and Thursday, and an Israeli soldier was seriously injured in a car that rammed Thursday in Jerusalem, in an increase in violence after the liberation of the long-expected – and highly controversial – American plan for peace in the Middle East.
Among the three Palestinians was a Palestinian Authority police officer and a police cadet. A fourth man armed with a gun opened fire before noon Thursday against Israeli border police officers in front of the Al Aqsa mosque complex in the Old City of Jerusalem, injuring one in the arm.
The attacker, who was shot dead by the police, was an Arab resident of Haifa, in northern Israel. According to reports from the Israeli media, he had recently converted to Islam.
When an attack seemed to trigger the next one, an Israeli soldier was slightly injured Thursday afternoon north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
On Wednesday, Muhammad al-Haddad, 17, was killed by a shot in the chest, doctors said, when the youth clashed with Israeli forces in the volatile Palestinian city of Hebron, in the southern West Bank.
The Israeli army said the confrontation came after days of clashes in Hebron, with Palestinians throwing stones and incendiary bombs at forces near the Jewish settlement in the heart of the city. The army said its soldiers had fired at an unidentified Palestinian who was seen throwing an incendiary bomb.
In the early hours of Thursday, a Palestinian rammed a car into a group of soldiers on a sidewalk near a popular entertainment district in West Jerusalem, seriously injuring one and inflicting minor injuries in a dozen more, before fleeing the scene . The soldiers, recent recruits, were on their way to an oath ceremony in the Old City. The car was later found abandoned near Bethlehem.
A suspect was later captured near Bethlehem by a police SWAT team and police special forces.
Police cadet Yazan Abu Tabikh, 19, was killed in clashes before dawn in Jenin, in the northern West Bank, after Israeli troops arrived to demolish the family home of a Palestinian accused of being involved in the fatal shooting of a rabbi, Raziel Shevach, near his outpost in the West Bank two years ago.
The Palestinian police officer, Tareq Badwan, 24, was shot and mortally wounded while standing at the entrance of his police station in Jenin. Palestinian officials said he was killed by Israeli soldiers.
An Israeli army spokesman, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, acknowledged that the officer had been shot by Israeli forces. He said the Palestinians had been shooting at Israeli forces in Jenin at that time, even in the area where the officer was killed. He added that the army was investigating the exact circumstances of his death.
Tensions also remained high on the Gaza border, with Palestinians launching sporadic rockets and mortars and sending incendiary balloons to southern Israel. In response to the mortar fire on Wednesday night, the Israeli army said, its fighter jets attacked targets throughout the Gaza Strip during the night, including military infrastructure belonging to Hamas, the Islamic militant group that controls the coastal territory Palestinian.
Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, blamed the escalation of the Trump administration's Middle East plan and said in a statement that it had created tension "by trying to impose false facts on the ground that we have repeatedly warned . against."
Abu Rudeineh added that the Palestinian people and leadership will stand firm against the plan and work to thwart it "regardless of the sacrifices."
The plan, which analysts say weighs heavily on Israel, would allow Israel to annex about 30 percent of the West Bank, including all the parts it considers important for safety or as part of its biblical birthright.
In return, the plan turns the Palestinians into a conditional offer of a truncated state formed by an unarmed Gaza Strip and pieces of the West Bank linked by roads and surrounded by Israeli territory. That would put aside the old Palestinian hopes of a full-fledged independent state that would incorporate the vast majority of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
On Thursday, Hamas praised the attacker who rammed the car against the soldiers, but no responsibility was attributed.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised that Israel would track the driver of the car and added in a statement: "Terrorism will not defeat us; we will win!"
Mohammed Najib contributed reports from Ramallah, the West Bank.