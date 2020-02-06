Violence arises in the wake of Trump's Middle East Plan

JERUSALEM – At least three Palestinians were killed during clashes with Israeli security forces in the West Bank on Wednesday and Thursday, and an Israeli soldier was seriously injured in a car that rammed Thursday in Jerusalem, in an increase in violence after the liberation of the long-expected – and highly controversial – American plan for peace in the Middle East.

Among the three Palestinians was a Palestinian Authority police officer and a police cadet. A fourth man armed with a gun opened fire before noon Thursday against Israeli border police officers in front of the Al Aqsa mosque complex in the Old City of Jerusalem, injuring one in the arm.

The attacker, who was shot dead by the police, was an Arab resident of Haifa, in northern Israel. According to reports from the Israeli media, he had recently converted to Islam.

When an attack seemed to trigger the next one, an Israeli soldier was slightly injured Thursday afternoon north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.