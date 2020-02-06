Vicky Kaushal will undergo a physical transformation for his next

After consecutive hit movies like Raazi and Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal is ready to play the role of a superhero in his upcoming, The Immortal Ashwatthama. According to reports, The Immortal Ashwatthama will be an action-packed journey set on the modern stage with Vicky Kaushal as the protagonist. According to reports, the actor will have to undergo intense physical training on his part in the film. A source close to the development reported: "Vicky will train in various mixed martial arts, with focus in Krav Maga and Jiu Jitsu. "

The source also revealed: "He looks muscular in this movie. Vicky will have to win and weigh around 105-110 kg for his part in the movie." Ashwatthama brings together Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Dhar once again after the success of URI: The Surgical Strike. Well, we are anxiously waiting for this movie and this information.