Alejandro Canizares set the pace early in Australia

Alejandro Canizares has a two-shot lead in the ISPS Handa Vic Open, while Lady Laura Davies had a good start in the women's event.

Canizares made birdie in his last three holes in a position of nine children under 63 at the 13th Beach Golf Club, where the events of men and women are played in the same fields for the same prize.

The Spanish score came in the Creek course, one of the two that was used this week, with 10 birdies and a single spot that took it away from the Australian quartet Justin Warren, Jake McLeod, Travis Smyth and Matthew Griffin.

Canizares secured his European Tour card through the Qualification School

"It was a great round," Canizares said. "I got really good, I hit the ball well too, I don't think I missed a lot of greens. It was one of those days when you saw the pretty big hole."

Starting in the last nine, Canizares made a two-putt gain in the tenth and recorded three consecutive birdies of 12 before canceling a bogey in the 16th by picking up a shot in the next.

A first nine nine was followed by birdies in the first, third and seventh, with Canizares then draining a foot of 25 feet in the eighth and adding another in the ninth, its final hole, to establish the club's goal.

Warren's first round 65 was the lowest of the day in the course of the beach, with defending champion David Law starting with a four below 68 and Haotong Li, the favorite, is a shot back.

In the women's tournament, sanctioned by the LPGA Tour, the Swedish Madelene Sagstrom published 65 without bogey to occupy a part of the leadership with the Korean Haeji Kang.

Sweden Linnea Strom is one of the three players to a third-rate pace shot, while Davies marked her first world appearance since August by mixing eight birdies with two bogeys in an opening round 67.

Mrs. Laura Davies had taken time out of golf to take care of her mother.

"If I make the cut, certainly the first cut and the second cut would be a great advantage after six months without playing the golf tournament," Davies said. "It was nice for me to go out and get a very good round."

Stephanie Meadow, of Northern Ireland, posted a ghost-free 67 on the beach field to be tied 15, while defending champion Celine Boutier is in the group on par with Mel Reid.

