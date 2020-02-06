Vanessa Lachey responds to criticism about Jessica Simpson's awkward interview: Slams Hoda Kotb in the process

Jessica Simpson's new book is causing a stir in Hollywood. The press surrounding her storybook has entangled all her famous ex and more recently the now wife of her ex-husband.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey made an appearance in Hoda and Jenna where things got super awkward very fast. When Hoda Kotb mentioned that Jessica claimed to have received a gift from the couple after the birth of her first child, Vanessa interrupted and rejected the rumor.

& # 39; I feel bad. I'm sorry, but you said someone sent it. It wasn't us. "

She continued saying: ‘I don't know your address. But thanks, who sent it to us! "

Spectators noticed that the moment seemed a bit tense for Nick, who was sitting quietly. Users of social networks feel that Vanessa was caused by the fact that the host talked about his ex or that Nick sent him the gift behind him.

Twitter users said Vanessa was upset and took the time to respond to multiple tweets.

Hi Derek I hear you totally. But also, you make sure you do your research and the facts of the state and ask appropriate questions as the host … don't believe it. The statement was not true, so I was simply clarifying that. But it was definitely a beautiful feeling if it was. – Vanessa Lachey (@VanessaLachey) February 5, 2020

‘I'm sorry you think that, I just didn't want to take the credit for something we didn't do. That is all. It seems strange to ignore sending a large and beautiful gift basket and take that credit. Either way … I hope you have a beautiful day! ❤️, "he replied to someone who said he looked bleak.

In another, she said she just wanted to clean the air.

& # 39; Believe me! If I sent something, I would take the credit! "

He even ended up hitting Kotb in the process while responding to another tweet.

‘You make sure you do your research and the facts and ask the appropriate questions as a host … don't you think? The statement was not true, so I was simply clarifying that. But it was definitely a beautiful feeling if it was. "

She responded to multiple tweets after that.

Ad

It is safe to say that Vanessa trying to clear the air is making the situation even more uncomfortable.



Post views:

0 0