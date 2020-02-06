Vanessa Hudgens moves out of Austin Butler with stunning swimsuit photos that will make Lakers player Kyle Kuzma very happy

Being single again can be a difficult task for many, but it seems that this does not apply to Vanessa Hudgens, as the actress looks better than ever in a series of photos she posted on Instagram.

The 31-year-old woman showed that she gets along very well, even though she recently left a nine-year relationship with Austin Butler.

Reportedly, the two celebrities ended their lasting romance due to conflicting schedules and work trips.

However, it seems that the star of High School Musical He is already moving forward, as he shared a couple of provocative photos on social networks, in which he is posing in a pool, dressed in a black one-piece swimsuit.

In the caption of his post, Hudgens explained that she doesn't usually photograph herself that way, since she wrote that she didn't have many photos that qualified for "#thirstythursday."

She wrote: "#thirstythursday all of you hahaha. I really don't have many qualifying photos, so I'm not sure how long this will last, but for now, we get wet."

The photos of the pool come just after Bad Boys for Life The star set Instagram on fire when she shared a revealing image of the skin, in which she showed her new tattoo on the torso.

Since the breakup with Butler, the actress had appeared in the headlines when they saw her having dinner with Lakers player Kyle Kuzma in Brooklyn.

In addition, Hudgens was among fans who cheered the basketball team in their game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

The actress seemed to be having an excellent time, as she even shared a couple of clips from the game on her Instagram page, in which she could be seen applauding her favorite team.

A fan had this reaction: “Great picture of you, Vanessa, I wonder what you were thinking. Literally perfect in every way imaginable, "these eyes with that kind of approach will probably make someone melt."

Another commenter stated: “No one could replace it. As beautiful as the sponge cake and the sauce of southern West Virginia. Have a nice day ".

This sponsor responded: “Honestly, my favorite photo. 🌹 Why can't you have a locker room malfunction? Please."

Vanessa is starting a new era and seems to be in a good place and her followers are not going to complain.



