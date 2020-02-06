Vanessa Bryant publishes a heartbreaking image of Daughter Gianna's Memorial and pays tribute

%MINIFYHTMLc2ebeb0ef80cfdabc8ae6abff075af0711% %MINIFYHTMLc2ebeb0ef80cfdabc8ae6abff075af0712%

There is no doubt that one of the most tragic things that can happen in life is for a father to survive his children. That said, Vanessa Bryant is still mourning her second daughter, Gianna, 13, who died in the tragic helicopter accident that also killed her father, NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

The hurting mother and wife turned to social networks to emphasize once again how much she misses her little girl.

Vanessa is going through a really difficult time right now after losing both her beloved husband of almost two decades and her precious teenage daughter, but she needs to stay strong for her other three daughters.

As you know, the two lost their lives with seven others after the helicopter they were traveling on crashed into a hill in Calabasas on January 26.

It seems that Vanessa had a service in memory of her late daughter when she shared a photo today that seemed to have been taken in a school gym.

In addition, you could see a screen with a tribute clip apparently made for Gianna.

On a table, his name was written in roses and the floral arrangement also featured number 2, which was the number of his basketball jersey for Team Mamba.

On each side of the number, you could also see red balloon screens.

In the caption, the mourning mother wrote: ‘My Gianna. God I miss you. I have been very lucky to have woken up to see your beautiful face and your incredible smile for 13 years. I wish it had been until my last breath. Mommy loves you until the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. # 2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant ❤️. ’

Gianna was a true basketball prodigy and had an incredible future ahead, just like her father.

In fact, while he was invited to Jimmy Kimmel Live once, Kobe revealed that she was better than him when he was his age.



