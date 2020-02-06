US contractor kidnapped in eastern Afghanistan: Official | USA news

%MINIFYHTMLd8209b328fdc0fa756e6100a0588057811% %MINIFYHTMLd8209b328fdc0fa756e6100a0588057812%

A security contractor from the United States was kidnapped in eastern Afghanistan, an Afghan official confirmed.

An Afghan security official with knowledge of the incident told AFP news agency on Thursday that the former US navy member had been working in Afghanistan as a contractor when he was kidnapped last week in the eastern province of Khost, near the border with Pakistan

There were no indications of whether an armed group or a criminal organization was behind the kidnapping. The Taliban said they had no information about the incident.

Afghanistan's former intelligence chief, Amrullah Saleh, quickly blamed the Taliban, saying on Twitter that the kidnapping had been orchestrated by "the Taliban and their Pakistani supporters. The kidnapping must end and end without rescue."

Pakistan has long been accused of supporting the Taliban, but has repeatedly denied supporting the group.

The U.S. Department of State UU. He said he was aware of the reports on the kidnapping, but declined to comment further.

The incident occurs after the Taliban in November handed over two western hostages to US forces in southern Afghanistan, three years after they were kidnapped, in an exchange for three high-ranking prisoners.

It was widely believed that the exchange of the American Kevin King and the Australian Timothy Weeks for the fighters, including Anas Haqqani, brother of the deputy director of the Taliban, was instrumental in initiating stalled talks between the two sides.

Subsequently, the Taliban described the exchange as "a step forward in goodwill and confidence-building measures that can help the peace process."

The kidnapping of Afghans and foreigners by rescue is common in Afghanistan, where fringes of the country are infested with armed groups or criminal gangs.