Undeterred by the Cowboys contractual talk, Dak Prescott expects more victories with Kellen Moore under Mike McCarthy.

MIAMI – Dak Prescott will not go anywhere as the Cowboys quarterback. He hopes to avoid free agency and stay with the team by 2020 and beyond.

When Sporting News met Prescott during the Super Bowl week, that was of less concern for next season.

"I have full confidence in my agent and my team," Prescott, 26, told SN. "I have confidence in Dallas that something is going to happen that I will be in Dallas."

Instead, Prescott focuses on boosting the Cowboys offense with a new head coach at Mike McCarthy and the same offensive coordinator at Kellen Moore.

Prescott is coming off his best season in year 4, which introduced Moore calling plays for the first time. The QB threw for a personal record of 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns, averaging 8.2 yards per attempt and qualifying 99.7. That is a great reason why Dallas kept Moore together with Prescott to combine his philosophy with McCarthy.

"He is someone who is familiar, so it is always good when you have a change of coach," Prescott said of Moore. "I am excited about the change and the news, but it is good to be able to grow from what we did last year.

"We were very successful in the offense last year, but it did not necessarily correlate with the victories, so you want to continue building on that. I am excited that Coach McCarthy has kept it."

Prescott was impressed with the way Moore, only five years older than him at 31, immediately served as an experienced coordinator, showing great material for the future coach.

"You are only worried about that because you would be losing it," Prescott said of Moore at some point by becoming a coach elsewhere. "It's someone who is prepared, someone who simply has it: that mental capacity to be able to see the offensive differently from other people. You can see a defense and know how to play a game of chess to counter them."

"You can also see the moment, the moment he calls the right moves for us. I am grateful for what he did last season and what he will do for my career."

As for adapting and adapting to McCarthy, Prescott has just begun studying his new coach's scheme with a lot of extra homework ahead in the offseason. However, it didn't take long for Prescott and his teammates to get in touch with the former Packers leader.

"Playing against him, including a bad time in the playoffs, which speaks to him as someone you want to follow who won the playoff games, won a Super Bowl," Prescott said of McCarthy. "When you enter an organization trying to lead men and you have that, we want to continue. He has the direction and the plan to get there, so we are behind him wanting to go looking for that."

The former Cowboys coach, whom McCarthy replaced, Jason Garrett, was hired to be the offensive coordinator of the Giants of the rival division. Although Garrett left, Prescott will never forget the most important thing Garrett preached to him since he was a rookie QB in 2016.

"Preparation: just trust everything you've studied and done," Prescott said. "When it's time to go out and play and do what you have to do, let it go, because you're prepared and you've done anything."

That part of Garrett will stay with Prescott while fighting to get the best Garrett team with Moore and McCarthy.

"He was one of the most prepared and professional men I've ever been with. I'm very grateful for what he has done for my career," Prescott added to Garrett. "We also have a change in training, so you don't know what kind of knowledge they will have. It will be fun. That rivalry is still at the top."

The Cowboys will be locking Prescott in a lucrative long-term deal, or giving him the money guaranteed for a year with the franchise tag, valued at about $ 27 million. That could make it difficult for Dallas to keep veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper as expected.

Regardless of Cooper's status, Prescott is fortunate to have a budding receiver with No. 1 qualities in Michael Gallup, which broke out in his second season with 66 catches for 1,107 yards and 6 touchdowns in just 14 games.

"I love what Gallup is capable of," Prescott said. "He is such a special receiver. I always say that he is rubbery because he does not seem to have bones, but also because he makes these strange plays open on a route. You cannot block him because he is going to leave because he is very fluid. He is someone who wants learn and improve every day. As a young QB, you want someone like that to grow up. "

With Moore, McCarthy, Gallup, the offensive line and Ezekiel Elliott sure to remain part of Prescott's support system for a while, he hopes to help the Cowboys finish better than 8-8. Before 2019, Prescott had a regular season record of 32-16, helping Dallas win two division titles in its first three years.

As a young QB chasing a shot in a Super Bowl ring, any dazzling individual statistics Prescott presents has little meaning unless there is a return to the playoffs in 2020.

"It's frustrating. I feel like I played my best ball last year," Prescott said. "I'm not a man of numbers, so when I say that, it's not like I'm saying," Hey, look at the numbers. "They validate that. I just want them to tie directly with more wins."

Prescott has had a winning relationship off the field with Dannon, for whom he filmed a new timed commercial in the Super Bowl that took his pre-game "Dak Dance,quot; to another level.

"It was all, honestly. When I came to make decisions about who I wanted to sponsor and who I wanted to promote their brand, I wanted it to be genuine and that is what Oikos Triple Zero has allowed me to do," said Prescott. . "I am not a great breakfast person, but I need protein, I need energy and it does the job."

Prescott can't wait to do his job again for the Cowboys. He is determined to continue doing all the work that keeps him in the conversation between the best young pins in the league. Fortunately, he is in the right situation with the right people to do it.