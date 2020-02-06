UK denies the permanent residence of Cambridge sociologist & # 39; outstanding & # 39; | News

London, United Kingdom – A researcher at the University of Cambridge who has lived in the United Kingdom for 10 years and is widely recognized by the academic community as an exceptional sociologist, has been denied permanent residence.

Scholars have gathered behind Asiya Islam, 31, who is originally from India, saying his case sets a worrying precedent and does not seem to match Prime Minister Boris Johnson's promise to attract "global talent,quot; in the wake of Brexit. .

Islam received the news in November, with the Interior Ministry denying its "indefinite permission to remain," an immigration status that would have meant that there was no time limit for its ability to remain in the United Kingdom.

"As a migrant in this country, you are always aware of these things," Islam told Al Jazeera. "If you want to attract global talent, you must make the country hospitable to global talent. My case shows that it is not.

"I've been here for 10 years. This is where my life is. My work is here, but my life is here too."

The Interior Ministry said it was denied because it had spent too much time outside the United Kingdom, and said it "did not provide any exceptional reason,quot; to support an exemption for time abroad.

According to UK immigration regulations, applicants for permanent residence cannot spend more than 180 days at a time or 540 days in total abroad over the course of 10 years.

Islam spent a year in Delhi between 2016 and 2017 researching for his doctorate.

But before traveling, Islam informed the University of Cambridge that it planned to apply indefinitely. The university staff then consulted the Ministry of Interior and were assured that the authorized trip, regardless of the duration, would not automatically disqualify it.

After receiving the rejection, Islam began trying to appeal the decision.

However, your previous visa would soon end. If he stayed longer than that visa, he would not have been able to work or rent his house, so he rejected the appeal to avoid running out of work and homelessness.

You now have a general "Level 2,quot; work visa, which will be exhausted in less than three years, when your employment contract ends.

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry told Al Jazeera: "We have contacted Ms. Islam to confirm that she has been granted permission to remain under the Level 2 route."

"The orientation of the Ministry of Interior is clear that we cannot process an immigration application while an active appeal is still pending."

In early February, Islam delivered a protest letter signed by 2,000 academics to the Ministry of Interior.

"Asiya is an outstanding young academic with a promising career in the United Kingdom," says the letter. "HHis research is an asset to the United Kingdom and its academic community, however, his great success in academic field work is being carried out against him. "

Islam said that this letter was received silently by the Ministry of Interior, while Interior Minister Priti Patel also did not respond to people advocating the case of Islam.

In its response to Al Jazeera, the Interior Ministry dealt with these claims.

"There is a lot of evidence to prove that my trip was authorized by the University of Cambridge," said Islam. "They have kept silent about my case.

"Now it is completely impossible for me to plan something in the long term. This brings me back to the starting point, living from visa to visa."

The academics of the University of Cambridge and the London School of Economics (LSE) are among those who have supported Islam.

Nikhil Goyal, an American sociologist, tweeted: "This is the legacy of Tory (conservative) Great Britain: shameful and racist treatment of young academics like Asiya Islam. "

The Association of African Studies of the United Kingdom (ASAUK) joined the protesters behind Islam on Thursday, saying it has written to Patel, the secretary of the household, requesting an urgent review of her case and that of Furaha Husani, a postdoctoral researcher He was denied a visa last year.

"We have warned that these cases cause serious damage to the reputation of the United Kingdom and its ability to attract global academic talent at an important time for its relations with the rest of the world," ASAUK tweeted.

The case of Islam occurs when Britain deals with its immigration infrastructure after its departure from the European Union on January 31.

While ruling conservatives have promised to reduce the number of low-skilled immigrants from European countries, Prime Minister Johnson said at the end of January that he wants to attract the "most talented minds,quot; to the country when he announced a New accelerated "global talent,quot; visa scheme for scientists, mathematicians and researchers.

"There is a discrepancy between what is said and what is done," said Islam. "It is not something new," he added, referring to the global talent visa, "it is only a change in the brand of the exceptional (existing) talent visa.

"It's pretty bad, everyone is seeing this case, they are not doing what they say."