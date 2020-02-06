City halls and other civic buildings in the United Kingdom will no longer have to fly the Union flag to commemorate royal birthdays, the government announced.

The policy change came hours after the local authorities were reportedly ordered to raise the national flag to celebrate Prince Andrew's 60th birthday, the Duke of York, struck by the scandal.

Authorities said they were reconsidering how the policy was applied "in changing circumstances, such as when members of the royal family withdraw from their duties," according to a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Later, the government said it would advise the councils "that it is not necessary to raise flags on February 19 following the decision of the Duke of York to withdraw from public duties in the foreseeable future."

The Sun newspaper had published a leaked email sent to local authorities reminding them to fly the British flag for Andrew's 60th birthday on February 19.

It unleashed anger only weeks after the second son of Queen Elizabeth II withdrew from public life and royal duties after a disastrous television interview that defended her friendship with the late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In his honor, waving flags on government buildings "would be totally inappropriate," Opposition Labor Lawmaker Wes Streeting told The Sun daily.

Johnson's spokesman said the email, sent by a local government ministry official, was an "administrative email about a long-standing policy."

He said discussions were ongoing between the ministry and the Royal House about a change.

The days designated to fly the British flag in the United Kingdom government buildings include the birthdays of Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, the day of their wedding, the birthdays of their four children and their grandson, the prince Guillermo and his wife Kate.

Andrew has strongly denied claims of having had sex with a 17-year-old girl who says she was trafficked by Epstein, a financier found dead in prison last August while awaiting child trafficking charges.

But there was a public protest after the prince granted an interview to the BBC last November, where he could not adequately explain why he did not cut ties with his friend earlier than before, nor did he express much empathy with the alleged victims of Epstein.

A US prosecutor said last month that Andrew had provided "zero cooperation,quot; to the investigation of Epstein's activities.