Tyler Hilton and Megan Park present the first child in Surprise Post

%MINIFYHTML5ba1af709b17b270a7d8867f16ac24dc11% %MINIFYHTML5ba1af709b17b270a7d8867f16ac24dc12%

Instagram

The former actor of & # 39; One Tree Hill & # 39; and his actress wife announced that they had welcomed a girl they named Winnie in their family.

Up News Info –

Ex "One tree hill"star Tyler hilton is a new dad

The actor and the singer's wife, Megan Park, has given birth to the couple's first child, the girl Winnie.

%MINIFYHTML5ba1af709b17b270a7d8867f16ac24dc13% %MINIFYHTML5ba1af709b17b270a7d8867f16ac24dc14%

The big revelation surprised many fans as the couple never confirmed reports that Park was pregnant.

%MINIFYHTML5ba1af709b17b270a7d8867f16ac24dc15% %MINIFYHTML5ba1af709b17b270a7d8867f16ac24dc16%

Hilton confirmed the news about babies through Instagram on Thursday, February 6, posting a photo of her newborn's feet and adding the caption: "Do you remember that project I said I was working on …? I said it was my favorite thing "Have I ever been separated and it killed me to keep it a secret? … Welp, @meganparkitthere and I've saved it enough for us. Everyone … meet the newest member of our team, our daughter, Winnie Hilton. "

"It seems that we have known her all our lives and being her dad is the most natural thing I've done (sic). Saying I'm obsessed doesn't do it justice."

"Just like that … we are a family! So go, click Unfollow if you are NOT interested in seeing me go here for a while … because that's what is happening haha. Until the next album … that even then could be a children's album! OBSESSED (sic)!

<br />

"The secret life of the American teenager"Actress Park also shared photos on her Instagram and revealed that she managed to keep her pregnancy a secret by wearing jackets and accessories.

<br />

"It was hidden under many jackets and lots of books in several different sets last year, but now that it's here, healthy and happy, I couldn't wait to present it," he writes. "@tylerhilton and I thought we had understood joy, love, purpose and life before but … it turns out we weren't even close until we met Miss Winnie."