Two dead as train derails in Italy, dozens injured | News

Two railway workers died and 27 were injured when a high-speed train derailed in the province of Lodi, in northern Italy, in the early hours of Thursday, authorities said.
Emergency services were in place and a railroad official said two had suffered serious injuries after the accident on the line between Milan and Bologna.
The train, known as Freccia Rossi, skipped the tracks about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the financial capital of Italy, Milan, at approximately 5.30 am local time (04:30 GMT), state railways said in a release.
He added that the causes of the accident were being investigated.
The Italian channel TG1 published a video on social networks that shows the consequences of the scene. The train can be seen on its side and broken when a helicopter spins up.
SOURCE:
Al Jazeera and news agencies