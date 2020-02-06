Twitter says that Nicole Murphy & # 39; is aging badly & # 39; after the escape of new photos!

Actress and reality star Nicole Murphy is going viral this morning after the new photos show a very resistant Nicole who goes out for lunch.

In general, Nicole looks young in all her images, both on her face and on her body despite her chronological age, but something has changed.

First, he recently dyed his hair blond and is starting to wear more conservative clothes, a strong contrast to his usual sensual outfits.

Secondly, it also has some more wrinkles on the skin, which makes some people on Twitter say that the former catwalk model is aging a lot.

Here are the photos that are causing the whole talk:

So what could Nicole be getting older? In addition to the fact that it is almost impossible for any man or woman not to experience abandonment at age 51, stress could also be a factor. Three months ago, Nicole's mother, Ellen Mitchell, passed away and made the announcement to her fans and followers on Instagram. She said:

"Today I lost the most beautiful person in the world to me, my mother," wrote the 51-year-old model on Instagram in November.

"I love you so much. Thank you for all the beautiful moments we had together. Now you can rest in peace with Dad. #Purelove #mom # dad # youwillbemissed,quot;