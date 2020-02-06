Twitter reacts to the mention of Nicki Minaj of Rosa Parks in his fragment of "Yikes,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLca7cc5f3cb5ad77189338f7d04b4793d11% %MINIFYHTMLca7cc5f3cb5ad77189338f7d04b4793d12%

TSR Reactionz: Oh! Nicki Minaj is back with some more heat, and it is clear that they were not ready for the pun he had reserved for everyone.

Nicki dropped a small fragment of lil into the gram of his new song "Yikes," and he has the "trippin,quot; of Barbz TRIPPIN! In one of his lines, Nicki mentions Rose Parks, not only on the third day of Black History Month, but one day before Rosa's birthday! Scroll to see what people had to say and listen to the excerpt in our previous post.

Nicki's name fell on Rosa Parks during Black History Month pic.twitter.com/f7DmRjVKZL %MINIFYHTMLca7cc5f3cb5ad77189338f7d04b4793d13% %MINIFYHTMLca7cc5f3cb5ad77189338f7d04b4793d14% – 💋 (@charlesmaraj) February 4, 2020

Rosa Parks after discovering that she appeared in a song by Nicki Minaj #yikes pic.twitter.com/LNW24h4nTz – ً (@thewayq) February 4, 2020

Rosa Parks when she wakes up to celebrate her birthday tomorrow just to discover the real reason she is in fashion … #yikes pic.twitter.com/mn1C4Vv5Wz – BitchIDontKnow (@cricaa_) February 4, 2020

Harriet Tubman comforting Rosa Parks after listening #Yikes : pic.twitter.com/1UyBzEfFFG – Sade ’(@SadeIsaiah_) February 4, 2020

Rosa Parks talks to Harriet and Aretha after listening #Yikes pic.twitter.com/9ZhICQq2cr – Miki Minach (@lamikimina) February 4, 2020

Rosa Parks with Harriet Tubman and Aretha Franklin when Nicki walks through the gates of heaven pic.twitter.com/j4P3gl1mm4 – PLAYATRON (@BARBZvoice) February 4, 2020

Rosa Parks in the sky eating peach cobbler and taking care of her affairs, then Jesus comes to touch that fragment of Nicki #Yikes pic.twitter.com/ywQt58sW2S – (@NickNoir) February 4, 2020

Rosa Parks and Harriet Tubman when they catch Nicki in the sky pic.twitter.com/vH6umJZV1U – 髪 の 神 (@FineAssCj) February 4, 2020

Rosa Parks gets up after hearing Nickis' fragment 😭 pic.twitter.com/z57JoLWm87 – crazy hoes (@hoesmadimglad) February 4, 2020

Nicki has not yet announced when "Yikes,quot; will drop the transmission platforms, but it seems that the Barbz are absolutely ready for something new from the Queen!

Are you feeling the clue so far, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!