TSR Tunisia: Check out this Ohio rapper breaks down the 3 branches of government and educates people about voting

TSR Tunisia: I know it's been a minute since my US government class. UU. In high school and, although I feel I understand how things work, this rapper from Ohio rapper, Yellopain, was a very good review.

In the video, Yellopain breaks down the three branches of government as it applies to the local, state and federal levels. He specifically pointed to Congress and explains why it is so important to vote for our representatives who make the laws that affect us.

"I noticed that voting was not a conversation in my community and I didn't know how it worked," Yellopain told us. “Then my cousin who ran for congress explained how ignorant he was. She was right. Once I learned, I knew it had to be a bridge between people who knew and cared and people who didn't know they should worry. "

Look at his song and tell us what you think about this educational rap.