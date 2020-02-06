Trump criticizes Romney after the Republican voted against him | USA news

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, unleashed his fury against those who tried to remove him from office, including Republican Senator Mitt Romney, at a prayer breakfast on Thursday, a day after his acquittal by the Senate in his political trial .

Speaking from a stage in which leaders of Congress joined, including the Democratic president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, who led the charge of political trial against him, Trump broke the usual appearance of bipartisanship at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC

"As everyone knows, my family, our great country and its president have been subjected to a terrible experience by some very dishonest and corrupt people," Trump said at the annual event. His issue of complaints came hours before he gave a full response to the impeachment vote in the White House surrounded by supporters.

"They have done everything possible to destroy us and, in doing so, they have done a lot of damage to our nation," said Trump, who triumphantly raised copies of two newspapers with headlines "ACQUISED,quot; as he took the stage.

His comments were especially unpleasant and inductors of whiplash after a series of speeches of biblical quotations, including an opening address by Arthur Brooks, Harvard professor and chairman of a conservative group of experts, who had lamented a "crisis of contempt and Polarization,quot;. in the nation and urged the assembled to "love your enemies."

"I don't know if I agree with you," Trump said as he took the microphone, and then proceeded to prove it.

"I don't like people who use their faith as justification to do what they know is wrong," he said in an apparent reference to Utah Senator Mitt Romney, a longtime Trump critic who cited his faith in becoming the only Republican to vote for Trump's elimination.

"I also don't like people who say & # 39; I pray for you & # 39; when you know it's not like that & # 39;" he said, referring to Pelosi, who offered that message to the president when the two leaders clashed publicly

Trump holds a copy of the cover of USA Today that shows news of his acquittal in his trial by political trial in the Senate, when he arrives to address the National Prayer Breakfast (Leah Millis / Reuters)

Pelosi shook his head at several points during Trump's comments, but did not appear to interact personally with Trump. He had previously offered a prayer for the poor and the persecuted.

Trump's comments were a clear sign that Trump after the political trial is emboldened as never before as he advances in his reelection fight with a Republican Party united behind him.

Romney issues scathing reviews

Republican senators voted largely in secret to acquit Trump on Wednesday, relying on a multitude of reasons to keep him in office: he is guilty, but his conduct was not impeccable; his July telephone conversation with the president of Ukraine was a "perfect call,quot;; There is an election in 10 months and it is up to the voters to determine their destiny.

But Romney on Wednesday, before the Senate vote, issued a scathing criticism of the president, saying that "corrupting an election to remain in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of the oath of office I can imagine."

Romney voted to condemn the charge of abuse of power and is not guilty of the obstruction of the office of Congress.

The Republican was the first senator in the history of the United States to vote to condemn a member of his own party in a political trial.

The US senators cast their votes on the second article of obstruction of the political trial of Congress during the final voting in the political trial of President Donald Trump by the Senate (File: TV / Senate Brochure via Reuters)

Even with Romney's vote, for Trump, there was a primary message to extract from his acquittal: even at a time of maximum political danger, it is his Republican Party.

Trump had avoided talking about political trial in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, shutting up until the Senate cast its official acquittal vote.

The next day, he was already moving to use the accusation as a cry for the 2020 rally.

Trump tweeted after the Senate vote that he would mark his acquittal with a statement to the nation at noon on Thursday to "discuss the VICTORY of our country about the accusation deception." The president's supporters were being invited to join him at the East Room event.

The president and his allies have been on a victory lap since Wednesday, sending dizzying tweets with needles to their accusers and Democrats and celebrating.

Trump also posted a video promoting a conspiracy theory that Romney is an "active Democratic secret,quot; and noted his loss in 2012 to Democratic President Barack Obama.

Donald Trump Jr, the president's son, suggested on Twitter that Romney should be kicked out of the party.

Other Republicans line up

The White House and Trump's allies were also delighting in the continuing chaos in Iowa, where the first presidential nominations contest for the Democrats was messed up by a tabular mishap, without an official winner declared three days after the assemblies. That deprived any candidate of a clear victory and allowed Trump to paint the Democrats as incompetent.

Trump's tenuous relationship with the Republican establishment has been a constant theme of his presidency, and has repeatedly tested party values. But now, their destinies are tied like never before.

Taking their signals from the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, with whom Trump has a respectful, if not particularly close, relationship, Republican senators lined up to block new witnesses and documents at the trial. Wednesday's final vote was no different: only Romney, a long-time Trump critic, voted in favor of elimination.

Romney seemed to anticipate retribution, telling Fox News: "I have shoulders wide enough to bear the consequences."