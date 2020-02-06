Trump acquitted: What's next for the president, the Democrats? The | USA news

%MINIFYHTML561de66c8d2804f3fe704f7e4012db1511% %MINIFYHTML561de66c8d2804f3fe704f7e4012db1512%

Washington DC – The United States Senate, led by Republicans, handed Donald Trump his biggest victory until Wednesday after he acquitted the president of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

"It's a great victory for President Trump," said Jessica Levinson, a professor of law and director of the Public Policy Institute at the Loyola Law School in Los Angeles.

"He is going to say that this was exoneration," Levinson told Al Jazeera.

That was the word that came from the White House after Wednesday's final voting.

"The attempted shameful accusation invented by the Democrats ended in the full vindication and exoneration of President Donald J Trump," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Trump plans to make a public statement Thursday at 12:00 p.m. (17:00 GMT). At the National Prayer Breakfast earlier in the day, the president criticized the Democrats for their political trial campaign.

"As everyone knows, my family, our great country and its president have been subjected to a terrible experience by some very dishonest and corrupt people," Trump said at the annual event.

Wednesday's votes fell heavily on party lines, with only one Republican, Senator Mitt Romney, breaking ranks to vote with Democrats on the first article: abuse of power. Even with their support, the vote did not reach the two-thirds majority needed to condemn and dismiss a president.

Republican senators saw the case primarily as a partisan attack by Democrats against their president. Meanwhile, Democrats say Trump's acquittal gives him the green light to do similar things in the future.

"If Trump is re-elected, I don't think there are restrictions on what he does," said John Jackson, a visiting professor of politics at the Paul Simon Institute of Public Policy at the University of Southern Illinois.

The US senators cast their votes on the second article of obstruction of the political trial of Congress during the final voting in the political trial of President Donald Trump by the Senate (TV / Senate brochure via Reuters)

The absolution of the president in the Senate is a measure of his political strength among Republican voters and the combination of admiration and fear with which he is considered by Republican officials.

Trump took over his own defense from the beginning. He denied the accusations of the House Democrats, rejected the information demands of the investigators and, with the help of allies in Congress, kept the Republicans together to turn the whole thing into a partisan exercise.

While the result gives Trump a political victory, he does not solve questions about his handling of aid to Ukraine and the search for foreign aid in the upcoming 2020 presidential elections in the US. UU. That will be held in November.

And the way the trial was conducted also gives Democrats ammunition to try to frame the acquittal as not a great victory for Trump, but a loss for the country, analysts say.

& # 39; Cover & # 39;

Democrats will frame the trial as a "cover-up,quot; and use the case of Ukraine to raise doubts among American voters about Trump's corruption and dishonesty, said Keith Whittington, a professor of politics at Princeton University.

"The Democrats will continue to denounce not only the president for abusing power, but also the Republican senators for limiting the scope of the trial," Whittington told Al Jazeera.

Republicans in the Senate rejected the demands of Democrats to call witnesses and maintained party discipline to reject strong arguments from the House that Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress.

The core of Trump's accusation was a phone call in which the president of the United States asked his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to announce investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who was part of the Board of a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma.

There is no evidence that the Bidens have done anything wrong.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a bilateral meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (File: Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

Prior to the call, Trump froze nearly $ 400 million in U.S. security assistance. UU. Approved by Congress for Ukraine and ordered officials to tell Zelenskyy privately that the money would not be released until the investigations Trump wanted were announced, according to testimony.

The House of Representatives investigators interviewed 17 witnesses and held 35 hours of public hearings to build a registry in support of their case. But the White House refused to allow Trump's closest assistants to testify in the investigation and withheld emails and documents demanded by investigators.

A key turning point in the Senate trial came when Republicans voted 51-49 to reject a demand by Democrats for the Senate to call witnesses, including Trump's former NSA, John Bolton, whose next book details talks with the president, one in which Trump told the former White House Help, military support was conditioned on investigations.

The blocking of witnesses by Republicans now allows Democrats to belittle Trump's acquittal.

"Do not rob this country of a fair trial and there can be no representation that the verdict has any meaning," said Democrat Adam Schiff, the House's chief manager.

"How could it be, when the result was baked," Schiff said in closing remarks to the Senate.

Schiff speaks during a debate before a vote to call witnesses during the political trial against Trump (File: Senate TV / AP Photo)

In a statement after the acquittal, the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said: "The president will boast that he has been acquitted. There can be no acquittal without a trial, and there is no trial without witnesses, documents and evidence … The president is accused forever."

In addition to Bolton, Democrats wanted to call Trump's current chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, and two other White House officials to testify at the Senate trial.

Democrats also wanted the Trump administration Rotation Emails and documents from the White House, the State Department and the Department of Defense that were retained during the impeachment investigation of the House.

But the Democrats failed to win at least four Republicans who would have been necessary to demand witnesses and documents.

Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called the result "perfidy and a great tragedy,quot; when the Senate "turned away from the truth."

US senators cast their votes on the first article of abuse of power by political trial (File: Senate TV / Reuters)

Ultimately, many Republicans said that, regardless of any dispute over facts and witnesses, they did not believe that Trump's misconduct reached the level of political trial or impeachment, especially with the 2020 presidential elections only nine months away.

"We have to keep in mind, despite what Schiff said again: he said that this does not nullify the results of an election, it really is," said Republican Senator Josh Hawley.

"We would be effectively invalidating the election of the American people," Hawley told reporters at the Capitol last week.

"It's very heavy," he said. "And the test standard becomes very difficult."

2020 elections

It remains to be seen what lasting political and legal implications Trump's acquittal will have. The House Democrats will probably continue their investigations on the Ukraine issue. The chairman of the Judicial Committee of the House of Representatives, Jerrold Nadler, said Wednesday that the House will probably summon Bolton to testify.

Still, while the accusation saga has consumed Washington, DC, most Americans have seen it from a distance through their own partisan lens.

As a result, few voters changed their minds about Trump, said Jim Henson, pollster and director of the Texas Policy Project at the University of Texas.

"The hearing declined for the Senate trial phase. People did not interrupt their schedules to watch," Henson told Al Jazeera.

"Most people see it as the last episode of partial struggle that is becoming increasingly intense," he said.

President Donald Trump delivers his speech on the state of the Union in a joint session of Congress in the House of Capitol Hill while Vice President Mike Pence and President Nancy Pelosi observe (File: Leah Millis / AP Photo)

If the political trial and then the acquittal have an impact at the polls it is still an open question.

"Ultimately, the accusation was influencing the 2020 elections," Whittington said.

Trump is only the third president of the United States to endure a political trial.

No president has been removed from office by dismissal.

And even if the Democrats continue their investigations, "the accusation will probably be a dead letter after this," Jackson said of southern Illinois.