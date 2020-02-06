Train derailment in Italy kills at least 2

ROME – A high-speed train derailed before dawn on Thursday in northern Italy, killing two railway employees, injuring at least 31 other people and raising concerns about the country's transport infrastructure.

The passenger train was traveling near its maximum speed of more than 180 miles per hour when the engine broke off and the second car left the tracks at approximately 5:30 am near the city of Lodi, 19 miles south from Milan, Angelo Borrelli, the head of Civil Protection, the Italian emergency services agency, told local radio stations.

Local news and authorities said the engine crashed into a railroad building, killing two drivers who were at the front of the train. Another employee, a cleaner, suffered several arm fractures and 27 passengers suffered non-fatal injuries.

The train derailed "for a railroad switch that should have been placed in a certain position but was not," said Domenico Chiaro, prosecutor of Lodi, during a press conference Thursday afternoon.