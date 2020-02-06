Train derailment in Italy kills at least 2

ROME – A high-speed train derailed before dawn on Thursday in northern Italy, killing two railway employees, injuring at least 31 other people and raising concerns about the country's transport infrastructure.
The passenger train was traveling near its maximum speed of more than 180 miles per hour when the engine broke off and the second car left the tracks at approximately 5:30 am near the city of Lodi, 19 miles south from Milan, Angelo Borrelli, the head of Civil Protection, the Italian emergency services agency, told local radio stations.
Local news and authorities said the engine crashed into a railroad building, killing two drivers who were at the front of the train. Another employee, a cleaner, suffered several arm fractures and 27 passengers suffered non-fatal injuries.
The train derailed "for a railroad switch that should have been placed in a certain position but was not," said Domenico Chiaro, prosecutor of Lodi, during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Authorities had said an investigation was under way.
The train, which is part of a popular high-speed rail service operated by Trenitalia and known as Frecciarossa, or Red Arrow, left Milan early Thursday and headed to Bologna when it derailed on the heavily used route. His final destination was Salerno, in the southern region of Campania, where he was due to arrive at 11:27 a.m.
Videos shared by the fire and rescue services on social networks showed that a train car turned around while apparently still connected to other cars.
The train was not full due to the early hour.
"It could have been a bloodbath," Marcello Cardona, the prefect of the police in the province of Lodi, told the Italian news agency ANSA. He later said in Rai 3, an Italian television channel: "Fortunately, only a few people were traveling in the first two train cars."
"There should be no more deaths," Cardona added.
Rail traffic was diverted to local roads, and there were delays of approximately one hour.
The railroads had undergone maintenance work the night before the accident, a Trenitalia spokesman said, but it was still unclear whether the two events were connected. Mr. Chiaro, prosecutor of Lodi, said: "We are trying to understand what activities were carried out and what kind of connection there is between this activity and the disaster."
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Twitter: "It's a tragedy that we need to shed some light."
A passenger from Milan, identified only as Chiara, a 30-year-old psychologist, told ANSA when she left the hospital in Lodi, where she had been treated for an injury: “We are lucky; It's a miracle. It was like being on a roller coaster. "
Italy has faced a series of train accidents in recent years, and the country's ruined infrastructure was subject to scrutiny after The Morandi bridge collapsed in Genoa in August 2018, killing 43 people. In recent months, reports on the eroded state of bridges, roads and tunnels raised concerns that travelers in the country could be in danger.
In May 2018, two people died and 18 others were injured when a train crashed into a truck in the northern region of Piedmont. In January of that year, a suburban train also derailed near Milan, killing three people and injuring dozens of others. And in 2016, 23 people died after two trains collided in the southern region of Puglia.
Emma Bubola reported from Rome and Elian Peltier from London.