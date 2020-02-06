Toya Johnson's girl, Reign Rushing is almost two years old: see an amazing photo shoot

Toya Johnson is increasingly excited and told fans and fans on social media that her baby's birthday, Reign Rushing is just around the corner. Watch the cute video he shared about his little girl.

& # 39; my God! My baby will have 2 in 3 days. #birthdayshoot with my favorite son Photograper @weelovephotography 💕 2 / 8🎉Thanks to @decoracionesglobos for the beautiful balloons. It was perfect! "Toya subtitled his post.

Fans got excited about the girl in the comments and most of them say she is definitely really smart for her age.

A follower said: "My God, I can hear her laughing all day," and another commentator posted this: "Astonishment, she looks so beautiful and cute that she loves her dress."

Another fan posted: "That laugh brought me out … she is like the most adorable baby in IG," and another follower wrote: "She is the only one who does things for 3 years."

Someone else asked Toya: "@toyajohnson, she is too much, register her saying,quot; sike "makes me laugh,quot;.

One of Toya's fans said: "She is a complete episode. She has more experiences than some adults I know and has managed to group it all in 2 years. Bless @reign_beaux. #LivingYourBestLife. #HappyBirthdayPrincessReign."

A follower published: ‘She is like an old woman. She has been here before! OoSoooooooo Adorable with so much personality. I love seeing her pretty face, "and another fan wrote:" What is she doing, trying to fly the balloon herself? Too cute. I don't know why I thought I was much older. She is a very intelligent girl. "

Just the other day, Toya had a night with her daughter, Reginae Carter, and some of her friends.

They went to see a movie, and fans talked again about the resemblance between Toya and Nae, who were twinning.



