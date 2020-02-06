Toya Johnson is preparing for the double Dutch competition: see the clips that make people call her inspiration

Toya Johnson is preparing for the double Dutch competition. This is a part of the Weight No More movement that aims to raise awareness about obesity and overweight.

Many people appreciate Toya's efforts to make a difference and help people, and this is just one of the reasons why fans have been calling her inspiration.

Check out some clips that Toya shared in the ones he is training for the competition below.

‘Warm up for double Dutch competition. The team "weight no more,quot; is ready! 2/16 #prettygirlsjump #wnmjumpoff ", Toya captioned his post.

Someone told the RHOA star that this "Def took me back. He loved me a bit of double Dutch lol."

A follower wrote: ‘Those were the best good days to grow! Playing double Dutch, hopscotch, trampoline, hell just relaxing in the green tank. "

A fan said: Sí Yes, get that shit Toya! I wish I came to A just to support his drug event & # 39; ️❤️ @toyajohnson & # 39 ;, and someone else joked: & # 39; That is the New Orleans telephone cable next to the dumpster in the apartments under the lantern.

Someone else praised her and said: & # 39; Toya looks 🔥🔥 as always, but I'm really sorry to be frank, but your butt is literally the bomb, it looks like a basketball in his pants or a volleyball booty, haha. the ass looks good T. # Goals #yallknowimnotlyin #shefireasf #ijustwannabetheropes haha ​​Luv ya girl.

Someone else said: ‘Ugh, I wanted to play for a long time. Toya, I'm gone, I have to stop following you until this is over. "

A follower posted this: ‘At first glance, I thought you were jumping with some slides and I thought that Mom could jump on some slides. You still kill him better than I could. "

Many fans see Toya as motivating and inspiring these days.



