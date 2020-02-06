Tottenham Hotspur Stadium & # 39; front runner & # 39; will organize Anthony Joshua's next fight | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML1ca9bc63e8e64bb5e8e351299d4b24d511% %MINIFYHTML1ca9bc63e8e64bb5e8e351299d4b24d512%







Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the "favorite,quot; to organize Anthony Joshua's return fight with Kubrat Pulev in June.

Britain's heavyweight star is close to reaching an agreement to face the Bulgarian Pulev, the mandatory IBF challenger, and Joshua has requested a place in London for the next defense of his WBA, IBF titles and WBO

Emirates and Twickenham Stadium were also under consideration, but the 62,000-seat stadium at Tottenham Hotspur has become the most likely place.

Spurs' new home could host Joshua's next fight

"We are very close. I had a meeting with AJ last night," Hearn said. Sky sports news. "We have received offers from the Far East, Middle East, Africa, America, Turkey.

"It has made it very clear, I want to go home. I want to box in London later. I have been to Madison Square Garden, I have been to Saudi Arabia, bring me home. Forget the other offers, bring my home.

Joshua is close to finishing a fight against Kubrat Pulev

"He wants to fight in London in June. We are about to make that happen now. Spurs is the favorite and that is what he asked me to do. We will deliver him for him."

Joshua was also ordered to fulfill his mandatory WBO title defense against Oleksandr Usyk, but Hearn expects the Ukrainian to fight instead with Derek Chisora, while Dillian Whyte is ready to fight the Russian Alexander Povetkin.

Oleksandr Usyk was offered a confrontation with Derek Chisora

"It seems that Usyk against Chisora ​​is almost there. It will take place a few weeks later than planned. It seems that the terms for Dillian Whyte against Povetkin were agreed. We have to find a home for that."

"Fans of the fights of the United Kingdom, this summer they will face Joshua against Pulev, Usyk against Chisora, Whyte against Povetkin. Prepare for announcements.

Dillian Whyte is ready to fight Alexander Povetkin

"It's a great summer of boxing for fans of fights in the UK, led by, of course, the biggest sport star, who finally returns home in London in June."