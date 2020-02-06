Toronto Maple Leafs acquire Jack Campbell, Kyle Clifford of Los Angeles Kings

%MINIFYHTMLbbd5d3d3b469361271eca399851cb60211% %MINIFYHTMLbbd5d3d3b469361271eca399851cb60212%

The Toronto Maple Leafs can finally have their substitute goalkeeper.



Less than an hour after Michael Hutchinson looked shaky in a 5-3 loss in Toronto to the New York Rangers on Wednesday, the Maple Leafs announced they had traded for goalkeeper Jack Campbell of the Los Angeles Kings. The Leafs also received the end Kyle Clifford in the agreement. Toronto sent forward Trevor Moore to his home in southern California and also gave the Kings a couple of third-round draft picks.

the @Maple Leafs He acquired goalkeeper Jack Campbell and striker Kyle Clifford of Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Trevor Moore, Columbus's third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round pick in 2021. #Leaves forever – Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) February 6, 2020

Hutchinson's struggles as the main substitute for Toronto opener Frederik Andersen seem to have prompted the night trade, with the Leafs seemingly eager for Campbell to start Friday against the Anaheim Ducks. With an average of 3.66 goals against and a save percentage of .886 in 15 games, Hutchinson has been criticized in Toronto, especially with Andersen on the shelf with a neck injury.

It seems that Wednesday's performance was the straw that broke the glass for Leafs' boss. Hutchinson gave up two goals in six seconds in the middle period and five overall.

Michael Hutchinson has yielded three goals or more in a period in nine of his 15 appearances this season. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 6, 2020

Campbell, 28, has a record of 8-10-0-2 in 20 games for the Kings this season, with an average of 2.85 goals against and a saving percentage of .900. He was selected 11th overall by the Dallas Stars in the 2011 NHL Draft, but only made an appearance for them before moving to Los Angeles. It took him until last season to establish himself as the regular backup behind Jonathan Quick. He played 31 times for Los Angeles in the 2018-19 campaign.

In addition to addressing their situation on the web, the Leafs added experience in advance with Clifford, 29. The tenth year veteran will provide courage and some punctuation; set career highs in goals (11), assists (10) and points (21) last season. The native of Ayr, Ontario, has six goals, 14 points and 45 minutes of penalty in 53 games this season.

Moore, 24, represents another promising young man for the reconstruction of the Kings. He spent much of his time in Toronto with the subsidiary AHL of the Leafs. The native of Thousand Oaks, California, will now seek to add to his 13 NHL points in his career (five goals) with Los Angeles.