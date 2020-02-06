Toni Braxton's video filmed in Austria makes fans praise the singer

Toni Braxton shared a video on his social media account. This presents her on stage somewhere in Austria, and European fans were happy that she was there. Watch the magnificent clip below.

‘Thanks to the family @porsche and @visitsalzburg T’ ’Toni captioned his post.

Someone said: amo I love you Toni! I heard that every song you wrote and sing sounds excellent; you sound perfect. "

A follower could have baffled Toni with the following message: ‘Toni Braxton I discovered that I am related to you by Herman Claudius Braxton. My great grandfather and grandfather Herman Claudius Braxton Jr. You are his third cousin, so all family members are third cousins. We had a family reunion for you, only your mother, dad, sisters and brother showed up at the family reunion in North Carolina, my uncle Gene Claudius Braxton. My name is Monique Lashell Braxton. I've been trying to get in touch with you to have a family reunion so we can meet. "

Another follower asked Toni: "@tonibraxton, please come to Belgium," and another Instagram installer seized her and said: "How sweet and special!" You are the best!!!! My God, you could also give me a serenade in my BD & # 39; & # 39;

A fan published this: mg Omg love this song. I miss you Toni. This should have been a single. We need new music Toni. You are a legend. Don't waste that beautiful sensual voice. You still have it!!!! Fan since 92. "

A follower jumped into the comments to say this to Toni: "I can't believe you were in Salzburg and I didn't see you." I love you Toni. "

Not long ago, Toni impressed his fans when he shared an emotional video in memory of the late Kobe Bryant.

As you know, the whole world is afflicted these days, and this pain will probably never pass; people will eventually have to learn to live with him.



