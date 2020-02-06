Toni Braxton has some good things for his fans – Watch his recent video

Toni Braxton fans already know that she is a fan of hemp products, and has been advertising them for a long time. Recently, he got on his social media account and posted the following video, with a discount for his followers online. See what this is all about below:

‘Just out of the set of my last @unclebuds_hemp campaign, I have some things for you! Use the code TONI20 on the link above to get a small discount just for my Tigerz ✨😘 ’Toni captioned his video.

Fans seemed really excited about the products in the comments and also praised the beauty of Toni.

Someone said: ‘Her internal and external beauty is impressive, time has stopped, her eyes and her smile are exquisite treasures, a source of pure refreshment. You are a radiant and exquisite goddess who is dancing under the moon. "

A follower asked: oni Toni, when will you grow old? I mean, you're a real beauty "I love you girl," and someone said, "Toni, I'm going to need your fingers too. Fatigue. & # 39;

Someone else posted this: "Toni, I started a therapeutic work for children with autism," and another follower took over Toni and said: "Well, use what you use because you always look amazing, love!" ❤️ ’

A follower asked the singer: oni Toni. Record a song for them and put melodies I, and I will buy it. I miss your talented sensual voice. We need more music from Toni. Legend. "Fan since 92 !!!"

Someone else said this about the products: "The most reliable, affordable and accessible CBD and hemp products!"

In other news, Toni finally shared his look that he had in the Grammy and that was fascinating as always.

She was wearing a pink dress, which was quite revealing, and all the fans were here for this dazzling look.

Toni definitely managed to leave his fans amazed.



