Tom Cleverley in dispute over the return of Watford vs Brighton after three months off | Soccer news





Tom Cleverley could come back for Watford

Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley is in dispute to play Brighton after more than three months out for a hamstring injury.

The former Manchester United midfielder and Everton, 30, has been sidelined since he limped out of Watford's goalless draw against Bournemouth in October.

But Cleverley is in line to return to the decisive clash of the Hornets in Brighton on Saturday night.

Manager Nigel Pearson, however, will act with caution on the end Ismaila Sarr, who has not been involved since he suffered a hamstring injury against Tottenham three weeks ago.

"Tom Cleverley has continuously trained with us now, so he is happy with Brighton," Pearson said. "We will evaluate Sarr tomorrow and make a decision about it.

Ismaila Sarr limped out of Watford's goalless draw with Tottenham

"It is always a danger to put at risk players with soft tissue injuries. With sprinters, and Ismaila is certainly a sprinter, there is more danger."

"With an injury like that, you have to calculate the risk and decide if it's worth the risk. We have 13 games left, so it's wise to make sure that when players like that are back, they fall behind."

Since taking office two months ago, Pearson has overseen a resurgence to give Watford a realistic opportunity to remain in the top category, and the club has suffered a bleak start to the campaign before his arrival.

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Watford's victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Watford's victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League

A strong run of results temporarily removed Watford from the relegation zone, but the consecutive losses against Aston Villa and Everton left them in 19th place in the division, two points behind the safety. Brighton is three points ahead of Pearson's team in 15th.

"We have a chance at the weekend to win again and that is what we will try to do," Pearson added.

"It's a very important game because there are several teams involved in the relegation battle and we are certainly one of them."

"It is important that we exert so much pressure on other teams around us, and we do so by getting our own correct results."

"The realism of being involved in a relegation battle is that you have to overcome setbacks quite quickly."